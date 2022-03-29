"Please remove the farting sound effect from the Mushroom Companion": Fan sends hilarous plea to Borderlands studio founder

The latest entry in the Borderlands franchise, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has been met with a positive reception from fans. Those revisiting the Wonderlands since Borderlands 2 will notice a lot has changed. From new mechanics to refinements of older ideas, Gearbox Software's latest looter shooter brings something new to the table since the original game in the series.

Of course, not everyone seems to be enjoying the new game. Some have brought forth criticisms about the game’s weapons feeling too similar to Borderlands 3. Others feel the narrative is not as memorable as previous stronger entries in the series. One fan in particular seems to be throwing a fuss over a minor issue - which most likely won't even consider an issue at all.

Borderlands creator gets a peculiar request

Randy Pitchford @DuvalMagic How’s your day so far? Mine is just me enjoying fan mail… How’s your day so far? Mine is just me enjoying fan mail… https://t.co/jdgGYtbDaw

Gearbox Software founder and series creator Randy Pitchford recently encountered an email from a fan and posted the body on Twitter. They requested the oddest of changes in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. According to them, the fart sound effect that the Mushroom Companion makes is "distracting" and "base in nature." Since it's annoying to them, they wish to be able to turn it off or see it removed entirely.

For those unaware, the Mushroom Companion is an AI-controlled partner that tags alongside the Spore Warden class in the game. It has a skill known as "Spore Cloud." This allows it to fart out a Poison Cloud that deals Poison damage over time to enemies and taunts them, so all focus is diverted to the walking fungus.

Of course, it is all part of the charm as the franchise has always been about humor with a bit of crudeness sprinkled over. Long-time fans know this well. Other Twitter users were quick to point out the pettiness of the fan.

Gamers Vault Gaming @vault_gamers @DuvalMagic Of all the things to request they ask this? Personally I would want to request a better split screen UI as it is right now it's much less practical than BL3 and both players end up stuck in menus longer than a regular playthrough. @DuvalMagic Of all the things to request they ask this? Personally I would want to request a better split screen UI as it is right now it's much less practical than BL3 and both players end up stuck in menus longer than a regular playthrough.

Brandon Kirker @bjkirker @DuvalMagic Personally I'd respond with a fart noise so they can understand they paid for the game and will have to deal with it. @DuvalMagic Personally I'd respond with a fart noise so they can understand they paid for the game and will have to deal with it.

Demented Kiss @dementedkiss @DuvalMagic Why did they even pick that skill option then, go respec @DuvalMagic Why did they even pick that skill option then, go respec

Some wasted no time in mocking them:

ѕзcязŢLαyзя @MySecretLayer @DuvalMagic Weird, I just sent one requesting it be boosted into a 1/50 chance for SHART power, creating +20% slow and AEO damage @DuvalMagic Weird, I just sent one requesting it be boosted into a 1/50 chance for SHART power, creating +20% slow and AEO damage https://t.co/DxusUw9pSE

Chris Fischer @SurlyByDefault @DuvalMagic



* Added new settings page for farts.

* Adds slider 0-to-5 for "Fart Frequency."

* Adds slider 0-to-5 for "Fart Intensity."

* Adds toggle option for "Random Dialogue Farting." @SweetMattyD Patch Notes:* Added new settings page for farts.* Adds slider 0-to-5 for "Fart Frequency."* Adds slider 0-to-5 for "Fart Intensity."* Adds toggle option for "Random Dialogue Farting." @DuvalMagic @SweetMattyD Patch Notes:* Added new settings page for farts. * Adds slider 0-to-5 for "Fart Frequency."* Adds slider 0-to-5 for "Fart Intensity."* Adds toggle option for "Random Dialogue Farting."

It is certainly amusing to see complaints over trivial matters such as this. Creative freedom is very important in games and should not be fussed over - especially when it concerns goofy stuff like this.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands takes players to the fantasy world of the Wonderlands. As a tabletop RPG-inspired game, it melds together fantasy RPG elements with the Borderlands design. Players can customize their character, choose a Class and set out to thwart the Dragon Lord's unsavory plans. Players will take on a variety of grisly foes and collect loot to progressively become more powerful.

The game eleased on March 25, 2022 for PC, PS4, XB1, PS5 and XSX|S.

