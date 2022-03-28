Tiny Tina's Wonderlands multi-class combos: Spore Warden + Graveborn explored

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has been out for PC and consoles for a few days and is making waves for all the right reasons. The latest Borderlands adventure is a fantasy-themed one set in the world of Bunkers & Badasses.

It brings a plethora of fantasy RPG mainstays to the iconic looter-shooter formula. These include the classic medieval-inspired setting and character archetypes.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 @PlayWonderlands Become the legendary Fatemaker and visit a wonderful world beyond your wildest IMAGINATION!



WELCOME TO THE WONDERLANDS!



is available now!

2kgam.es/TTWonderlands



: Megitsune by BABYMETAL It's finally time to be #ChaoticGreat , BAYBAY!!Become the legendary Fatemaker and visit a wonderful world beyond your wildestIMAGINATION!WELCOME TO THE WONDERLANDS! #TinyTinasWonderlands is available now!: Megitsune by BABYMETAL It's finally time to be #ChaoticGreat, BAYBAY!!💥 Become the legendary Fatemaker and visit a wonderful world beyond your wildest 🌈 IMAGINATION! 🌈WELCOME TO THE WONDERLANDS! 🎉#TinyTinasWonderlands is available now! 👉 2kgam.es/TTWonderlands 🎶: Megitsune by BABYMETAL https://t.co/EWKBGywjsh

These archetypes include half a dozen Classes, with each focusing on different playstyles, skills, and abilities. Here's an in-depth look at how the Spore Warden mingles with the Graveborn Class.

Become an occult-ranger in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands with Spore Warden and Graveborn

On paper, these two share a few similarities, and where they differ adds a nice bit of variation. Spore Warden and Graveborn are two of the best Classes in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. The former boasts some amazing gun skills, while the latter has some pretty good survivability options.

1) Class Feat synergy

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Graveborn relies on the Demi-Lich Companion to support a high-risk, high-reward playstyle. The floating demon uses Dark Magic and can also cast a homing Hellish Blast when its owner uses a spell, dealing the same element damage.

Meanwhile, the Spore Warden has a Mushroom Companion to help out the Fatemaker's long-range gunplay. It deals poison damage and can revive the player by investing in a skill.

Thanks to two identical skills, the damage increases to the Fatemaker are applied to both the Mushroom and the Demi-Lich. This combo also features two Companions, which is a first in Borderlands history.

2) Action Skills

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 @PlayWonderlands



R I S E from the grave and unleash devastating dark MAGIC as Graveborn!

AND ( slash OR )

call on nature's NASTIES as a powerful (and pungent) Spore Warden!



Be

2kgam.es/TTWonderlands TOTALLY NEW "NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN" CLASSES are HERE!R I S E from the grave and unleash devastating dark MAGIC as Graveborn!AND ( slash ORcall on nature's NASTIES as a powerful (and pungent) Spore Warden!Be #ChaoticGreat ! Pre-order now! TOTALLY NEW "NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN" CLASSES are HERE! 😏R I S E from the grave and unleash devastating dark MAGIC as Graveborn! 💀AND ( slash OR 💜)call on nature's NASTIES as a powerful (and pungent) Spore Warden! 🍄 Be #ChaoticGreat! Pre-order now!👉 2kgam.es/TTWonderlands https://t.co/M8437BB77X

These two Classes offer a total of four Action Skills to choose from in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Barrage (Spore Warden): The Fatemaker draws their Ethereal Bow to shoot a barrage of seven arrows at the target. They deal Ability Damage, ricochet between enemies, and also scale with Gun Damage. Barrage has multiple charges as well.

(Spore Warden): The Fatemaker draws their Ethereal Bow to shoot a barrage of seven arrows at the target. They deal Ability Damage, ricochet between enemies, and also scale with Gun Damage. Barrage has multiple charges as well. Blizzard (Spore Warden): Summons three Frost Cyclones. These spinning winds of ice deal Frost Damage over time and automatically hone in on nearby enemies.

(Spore Warden): Summons three Frost Cyclones. These spinning winds of ice deal Frost Damage over time and automatically hone in on nearby enemies. Dire Sacrifice (Graveborn): The Fatemaker sacrifices some of their current health to deal Dark Magic Damage and apply Dark Magic Status Effects to all enemies nearby. Dire Sacrifice deals bonus damage proportional to the sacrificed amount of health.

(Graveborn): The Fatemaker sacrifices some of their current health to deal Dark Magic Damage and apply Dark Magic Status Effects to all enemies nearby. Dire Sacrifice deals bonus damage proportional to the sacrificed amount of health. Reaper of Bones (Graveborn): The Fatemaker is fully healed, gains Leech Efficiency, and deals Bonus Dark Magic Damage for a duration but loses an increasing amount of health per second. When the Fatemaker dies, they become Invulnerable for a duration, restore some of their health, and Reaper of Bones ends.

The Spore Warden is admittedly lacking in healing skills and the Graveborn's Dark magic affiliation from skills like Reaper of Bones covers that weak spot well.

3) Some synergetic skills between the two classes

The Graveborn's damage boosting skills mesh well with Spore Warden's gun combat arsenal. Their Companion skills should also be twice as effective due to two Companions out on the field.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' level cap is level 40 for now, granting one skill point per level. Only one of the two skill trees can be maxed out at 26 points. The other tree can be allotted 14 points, allowing it to go up to Tier 3 at max.

SW refers to Spore Warden, while GB is for Graveborn

Affinity (SW) + Blast Gasp (GB): The latter creates an explosion whenever the Fatemaker deals Spell Damage. This deals Ability Damage of the Spell's elemental type to nearby enemies. The Elemental Explosion cannot critically hit. Affinity helps increase damage done by Ability Damage.

The latter creates an explosion whenever the Fatemaker deals Spell Damage. This deals Ability Damage of the Spell's elemental type to nearby enemies. The Elemental Explosion cannot critically hit. Affinity helps increase damage done by Ability Damage. Dark Hydra (GB) + Kindred Heart (SW): The former has a chance to summon a Dark Hydra Companion after a kill. The latter increases damage and health for Companions, thus increasing the survivability and effectiveness of all pets.

The former has a chance to summon a Dark Hydra Companion after a kill. The latter increases damage and health for Companions, thus increasing the survivability and effectiveness of all pets. Morhaim's Blessing (GB): Easily one of the best skills to appear in a Borderlands game yet, it activates all of the Fatemaker's Kill Skills when casting a Spell. That means six Kill Skills, four from Graveborn and two from Spore Warden.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands was released on March 25, 2022, for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Edited by Danyal Arabi