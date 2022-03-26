5 best Tiny Tina's Wonderlands builds for new players

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is the latest Gearbox offering featuring the titular Tina guiding the players through another fantasy-themed adventure. There are six classes in the game, and each class is fun. It all depends on how the player approaches the game.

These builds will no doubt help players get going in this exciting violent fantasy from Gearbox. In fact, players can multiclass as well, increasing the possibilities in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands features a familiar class system with a twist

Upon reaching level 15, characters can opt to pick up another class ability. There’s really no wrong way to play, but there are some builds that will no doubt be stronger than others. After hitting level 15, one just has to open the skills menu and choose a second class.

This can cause some problems for players, though, because they now have two class feats and three options for their ability - but players can only equip themselves with one ability at a time, at least until they hit level 18. After this, they can equip a second ability.

Thankfully, players will receive some skill points to work with, too.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands builds to try

Graveborn Hydra

Spore Warden Mushroom Friends

Stabbomancer’s Ninja Gaiden

Clawbringer’s Melee and Lightning

Spellshot’s Sever the Thread

5) Graveborn’s Hydra build makes solo-play quite a bit easier

Graveborn is a character class that is going to feel familiar to players of Diablo 2, since it’s a Necromancer. They deal dark-element damage, which in turn costs them HP. They can summon allies, thus increasing their power.

Graveborn characters tend to want the Pack Rat background and focus on Intelligence and Attunement when it comes to their stats. Dire Sacrifice is also nice to have, but isn’t incredibly useful one way or another.

Tier 1 Fateful Thralls grants a bonus based on how many pets the player has summoned, so while it’s not great at first, the longer the game goes on, the better it is. Harvest is amazing in Tier 2 since it empowers companions with dark damage anytime the player gets a kill. This leads into the Dark Hydra at Tier 3.

The Dark Hydra’s chance to summon temporary companions on kills is really going to help out - who doesn’t want an army of Hydras? Morhaim’s Blessing is the final ability that makes spell casts activate kill skills (Dark Hydra, Harvest).

Every time they cast a spell, they can potentially summon yet another Hydra.

4) Spore Warden’s Mushroom Friends are here to help slaughter foes

Spore Warden will no doubt multi-class excellently with Necromancer. Both are ranged classes that have the potential to summon swarms of helpful but annoying allies. The Spore Warden build is also a pet-themed build.

The Tiny Tina's Wonderlands build can use either Village Idiot or Raised by Elves as a background and Wisdom, Strength, and Diversity for Attributes. The Mushroom itself gains from Wisdom (Poison Cloud). Going with Gun Damage will also help its damage output, so Strength and Dexterity are the smart picks.

Sin 🔜 #SCGCON Pittsburgh ⛓ @SinOnStream Level 24 to top off night #1 of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.



We love this customization dude, meet my Frostwilder! (Spore Warden + Brr-Zerker). Level 24 to top off night #1 of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. We love this customization dude, meet my Frostwilder! (Spore Warden + Brr-Zerker). https://t.co/A0dhCYjCZK

Spore Warden is another class where the Ability pick isn’t really important, but Barrage is more fun. When it comes to the upgrades to pick, on the other hand, it’s very clear - Kindred Heart at Tier 1, Spore Cloud at Tier 2, and Medicinal Mushroom at Tier 3.

Now, your Mushroom spews poison, is tanky, and it can aid the player when they’re near death.

The rest of the build is really up to the player since those are the most important abilities to pick up. That’s what makes this such a fun build. Get those abilities, then pick up anything else needed to aid your party or solo adventure.

3) Stabbomancer embraces the Ninja Gaiden lifestyle

There is just something so satisfying about playing a Rogue, or in this case, Stabbomancer. Tons of constant damage before sneaking back into the shadows is quite satisfying.

This build recommends Raised by the Elves or Village Idiot, and again, embraces Strength, Dexterity, and Attunement.

Strength and Dexterity are obvious choices because that means more damage. Attunement will lower the cooldowns of the class abilities, which just means the player can kill faster.

When it comes to class ability picks, the player wants From the Shadows. It gets the players close to their targets and guarantees critical hits. That, in turn, makes the Stabbomancer’s skills far better.

When it comes to Stabbomancer, players want to take Haste at Tier 1 for movement/melee attack speed, and Swift Death at Tier 2. This increases gun damage based on the current movement speed. Submachine Guns and Shotguns are going to be the ideal gun of choice.

struck_tlf @StruckTLF Is the Stabbomancer the right class for you in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands ( @PlayWonderlands )? Specialized in Critical Hits and Status Effects + a stealthy approach & s shoot-as-you-go option, offering a diverse set of action & passive skills for many builds. youtu.be/epfgSPYspFU Is the Stabbomancer the right class for you in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (@PlayWonderlands)? Specialized in Critical Hits and Status Effects + a stealthy approach & s shoot-as-you-go option, offering a diverse set of action & passive skills for many builds. youtu.be/epfgSPYspFU

As far as must picks, Tier 4’s Elusive lets the player sprint and shoot at the same time, so it is an absolute must. Everything else is up to the player, but Arsenal in Tier 1 is a great use of skill points.

Executioner’s final ability pick up is Executioner’s Blade, which will no doubt help crank out the highest damage for this Tiny Tina's Wonderlands build.

2) Clawbringer aims for Melee and Lightning damage

Clawbringer is another Tiny Tina's Wonderlands class that is pretty flexible. This build focuses on the Lightning and Melee route for the player and Wyvern pet.

Inventory Hoarder is the background to pick, and players in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will focus on Attunement and Wisdom when it comes to stats. Storm Dragon’s Judgment is an ability that players want to use. It gives some ranged power, but keeps the focus on melee.

Tier 1 will be centered on Oath of Thunder to make melee stronger and grant lightning damage to the Wyvern pet. Blasthamut’s Favor at Tier 3 is another absolute must-use. This enhances the melee power of the player.

Any ability that enhances melee and lightning needs to be grabbed, and the final ability pick-up will be Storm Smite. It’s just more synergy, building to being an absolute monster when it comes to lightning damage.

1) Spellshot players will Sever the Thread in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

When it comes to Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, instead of grenades, players have spells. That’s where Spellshots shine. They build stacks of spellweaving by casting spells and reloading. This build also doesn’t need Attunement at all, since it’s going with Ambi-Hextrous. This will grant the player a second spell slot instead of an ability.

Failed Monk is the ideal background, and Intelligence and Dexterity are the stats to pick. Intelligence for cooldown reduction and Dexterity for more crits on spells. As far as the build goes, Tier 1’s Spell Sniper and Magic Bullets are perfect, offering more weapon damage, and more spell crit damage.

Mage Armor at Tier 2 and Glass Cannon when it comes to Tier 3 will grant incredible synergy. Mage Armor regenerates the player’s ward when casting a spell, and Glass Cannon increases spell damage at the cost of the ward’s automatic regeneration. It’s a great combo when used together.

From here, go with anything in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands that lowers cooldowns/increases spell damage/crit, until Sever the Thread. It grants increased shots at having instant cooldowns, which means more chaos, and potentially more self-heals.

Any of the character classes in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands are great to play, but these builds are going to find players feeling more confident and prepared to take on the challenges that await them as they venture into Bunkers and Badasses.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Saman