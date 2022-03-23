5 things to know for new Tiny Tina's Wonderland players

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is eagerly anticipated by fans all across the world. With its distinct fantasy twist on the famous Borderlands premise, the forthcoming spin-off title has sparked the interest of many.

The game has the loot-centric attitude of the Borderlands franchise, but it's set in a far more fantasy and role-playing setting.

Players can use a wide range of weaponry, including firearms, swords, and even magic, during combat. The overworld of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is expansive and geographically diverse, with various biomes and places, each with their own opponent kinds and bosses, according to the aforementioned fantasy influence.

Five things of note Tiny Tina's Wonderland newbies

5) Split-screen co-op support

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will be released on March 25, and Gearbox Software just revealed the many co-op modes accessible to gamers. The game will not only support four players in online co-op, but it will also support two users in split-screen co-op.

This is fantastic news for individuals who prefer local co-op titles since they will be able to play Tiny Tina's Wonderlands with a buddy.

4) Gameplay

The gameplay will be comparable to the previous Borderlands games. Fast-paced action, frantic fighting, and a plethora of bizarre weapons will guide players through the mayhem. This time, mystical aspects, such as spellcasting, are also included.

Wonderlands will contain armor, amulets, and genuine melee weapons for the first time in the series. Modifiers can be used in combination with a user's loadout to increase their combat capabilities.

There is one significant difference, as there are no grenades in Wonderlands. However, gamers can unleash numerous spells, most of which appear to have short cooldowns, allowing them to blast adversaries with fire or tornados, or play more of a support role by lowering cooldowns and providing protection.

3) Characters

Players will not be able to pick from premade Vault Hunters for the first time in the series' history. They can create their own Fatemaker character at the start of the game.

The specific powers that each character possessed that made them distinct from one another was a significant aspect of the Borderlands franchise. When combined with a skill tree, two individuals can play two completely separate versions of the same character.

2) Classes

The Stabbomancer, Brr-Zerker, Clawbringer, Spellshot, Graveborn, and Spore Warden are the six classes unveiled by Gearbox.

Brr-Zerker: The Brr-Zerker is a considerably more aggressive brawler. They specialize in delivering Cryo damage and are described as hardy warriors from the frozen mountains.

Clawbringer: Clawbringers carry a large hammer and specialize in inflicting tremendous elemental damage, particularly fire and lightning. They're a formidable force, especially with their wyvern companion flying behind them.

Graveborn: Graveborns are all about black magic, and they may sacrifice a portion of their health to deal even more harm, in line with the death theme. They're also accompanied by a powerful Demi-Lich.

Spellshot: The Spellshot is a wizard-like class that uses guns and magic to alter the tide of combat. They can also polymorph their foes, which is very awesome.

Spore Warden: Spore Wardens, another character with a companion, have access to a poisonous fungus. Spore Wardens use the elements to their advantage, conjuring tornadoes and firing arrows throughout the battlefield.

Stabbomancer: The Stabbomancer, as the name suggests, is a stealthy assassin capable of sneaking up on and stabbing unknowing foes. The Stabbomancer, described as a jack of all crafts, master of none, keeps his foes on their toes.

1) Platforms, release date and pre-order bonuses

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will be released on March 25 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as announced at E3 2021. On the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, it will most likely have greater resolutions and frame rates.

The Golden Hero Armor Pack is included with the pre-order of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Standard, Next-level, and Chaotic Great will be the three different editions of the game.

There's also a Treasure Trove collector box, but it doesn't include the game.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

