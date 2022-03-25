Tiny Tina's Wonderlands difficulty levels: Which one is the perfect choice for you?

Starting March 25, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will be available to all players worldwide. The Borderlands spin-off will look to build on the success of the series and provide the same levels of enjoyment. With the release of the game, one fundamental question arises: which difficulty should one choose at the start of the game?

The new game is set to be an action-adventure tabletop-RPG style that is slightly different from the more mainstream Borderlands games. Players will have many options to play with.

The characters, for example, are fully customizable, which allows players to play the way they want to. Overall, such features allow players to play more freely and manage the difficulty. However, knowing the degree of the challenge is always beneficial for any video game player.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands offer three levels of difficulty to players

Barring a very select list of video games, players get to choose different difficulty levels. The same applies to Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, which offers three levels: Relaxed, Balanced, and Intense. All three choices will impact enemy damage, health, and the overall difficulty of the game.

Before choosing the perfect difficulty, it's essential to know what the three difficulties offer and how they differ from each other.

Relaxed is the easy mode of the game where the difficulty of almost everything is scaled down. This mode focuses on exploration over fighting. However, players will still need to pay attention to character building and fights.

Balanced is literally what it claims to be. It scales up the difficulty over the relaxed mode but isn't entirely grueling. Occasionally, there will be some tough fights, but exploration shouldn't be challenging.

Intense brings the actual test to the players. Enemies will be more aggressive, and their attacks will also have more damage. This level will genuinely test a player's mettle, who will have to concentrate minutely on character building.

Ideally, Balanced is the best option to choose from the three. The AI, in general, doesn't look too punishing, so the Balanced mode shouldn't be too much of a challenge. The Relaxed mode might be better for exploration, but the game could become boring in that mode.

However, Intense is the way to go if a player is a Borderlands veteran who knows all the game's mechanics. It could be the perfect mode for those new to Borderlands but have a lot of knowledge over FPS games. While the mode is challenging, it will truly test the player and force them to think extra while doing a mission.

It's essential to note that the difficulty level a player chooses will only impact their gameplay. If they play with a friend who has a different difficulty level, the game will automatically make the adjustments.

