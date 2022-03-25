How to enable split-screen in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands promises all the shooting and looting action Borderlands fans have come to love. The experience would be incomplete without multiple ways to join friends and face the game together.

This franchise boldly maintains the tradition of local co-op shooters with a solid split-screen mode. Players can join their friends across the world or from the same room to form an adventuring party for the ages.

Starting a split-screen game in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands features split-screen co-op as soon as players turn on the game. All they'll have to do to activate the local co-op is connect a second controller to their console of choice.

At the game's start menu, the fourth and final option on the list is marked Add Splitscreen. Simply select that option to bring up a dialogue window labeled Splitscreen Join. With a second controller plugged in, just press the appropriate button on the new controller.

Playstation 4 and Xbox One players can play Tiny Tina's Wonderlands in two-player split-screen. Upgraded players on the Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X or S can support a four-player adventuring party.

Bear in mind that the upgraded version is ten dollars more expensive than its last-gen counterpart. It's sold and labeled as the Next-Level Edition, but only features the necessary upgrades to work on the newer consoles.

Co-op gameplay in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

When it comes to playing Tiny Tina's Wonderlands with friends, loot distribution is a huge concern. How does a game focused on handing out treasures with every new room split the loot between multiple adventurers? This game offers two options to approach multiplayer games with.

The first mode is Cooperation, which is a friendly option that helps all players have the best experience. This mode allows every player's loot drop to be exclusive to their character.

The instanced loot drops match the level of each character and can't be stolen by other players. This mode also matches enemies to the entire party, ensuring that a vastly overleveled or underleveled player gets to continue participating.

The other mode is Coopetition, which is a portmanteau of co-op and competition that is frustratingly similar to the other name. This mode spawns loot for the party that everyone can see, which means a mad dash for every treasure chest. This mode also scales enemies to the host player, meaning others can get left behind or rush ahead.

Players are not locked into either choice. The pause menu's Multiplayer Settings submenu offers the chance to switch at any time.

Co-op play in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a key part of the adventure. So invite over a friend or three and explore the story together, from the comfort of the couch.

