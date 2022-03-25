Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: All Xbox achievements revealed

With Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands scheduled to have its official launch today, fans of the Borderlands franchise are quite curious to know the type of trophies and achievements the RPG will offer.
The achievement and trophy system that’s present across the platforms of PC, Xbox, and the PlayStation often enhance a title’s gameplay experience. They let players boast about some of the rare achievements in a game that they acquired and even push some to awaken the completionists inside them and finish every single side quest and mission that a game has to offer.
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ Xbox achievements list has finally been revealed, and fans can go through them to check the type of achievements the game will be offering.
List of all Xbox achievements in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
Before heading into the list of achievements, it’s important to keep in mind that the achievement names themselves will contain mission and story spoilers, and players who wish to have a fresh experience of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands are advised to read no further.
Here is a list of all the Xbox achievements for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands:
A Recent Hope
- Reach level 10: Game Score 10
Hero Protagonist
- Reach level 20: Game score 20
Wyvernheart
- Reach level 30: Game score 30
Living Legends
- Reach Level 40: Game Score 50
Quest Get!
- Complete "Bunkers & Badasses" (Secret): Game Score 10
Brighthoof Calls for Aid
- Complete "Hero of Brighthoof" (Secret): Game Score 10
Short Rein
- Complete "A Hard Day's Knight" (Secret): Game Score 10
Friend of the Forest
- Complete "Thy Bard, with a Vengeance" (Secret): Game Score 10
Boom Voyage!
- Complete "Emotion of the Ocean" (Secret): Game Score 10
Rude Sails of Magic
- Complete "Ballad of Bones" (Secret): Game Score 10
Brutal Narrative Dissonance
- Complete "Mortal Coil" (Secret): Game Score 10
Body Unsnatcher
- Complete "The Son of a Witch" (Secret): Game Score 10
The First Session
- Complete "Soul Purpose" (Secret): Game Score 10
At the Top of all Things
- Complete "Fatebreaker" (Secret): Game Score 50
Gob Darn Good Work
- Complete "Goblins Tired of Forced Oppression" and "The Slayer of Vorcanar" (secret): Game Score 10
Parasites Lost
- Complete "Walk the Stalk" (Secret): Game Score 10
You, Esquire
- Complete "The Trial of Crooked-Eye Phil" (Secret): Game Score 10
So Much for that Guy
- Complete "The Ditcher" (Secret): Game Score 10
No Quest too Small
- Complete 20 side quests: Game Score 30
Completionist is Next to Godliness
- Complete all side quests: Game Score 50
Grab My Hand
- Revive a partner: Game Score 10
Reversal of Fates
- Get a Death Save off a badass or a boss: Game Score 20
Put the RNG in Orange
- Find an enchanted legendary item in the wild: Game Score 30
Bursting Coffers
- Have at least 100,000 gold: Game Score 20
Goldionaire
- Have at least 1,000,000 gold: Game Score 50
Mag of Holding
- Purchase the final tier of any inventory upgrade: Game Score 20
Mule Character
- Purchase every inventory upgrade: Game Score 50
Take This
- Trade with another player: Game Score 10
Shop, Drop, and Roleplay
- Pick up and redeem a cosmetic item: Game Score 10
Luck Amok
- Have at least 3,000 total Loot Luck: Game Score 50
They Haven’t Invented Podcasts Yet
- Pick up a lore scroll: Game Score 10
Keep on Rollin’
- Enchant or re-enchant an item: Game Score 20
Dungeon Ender
- Complete every Dungeon Door in the Overworld: Game Score 50
Back Off!
- Stun an enemy chasing you in the Overworld: Game Score 10
Fired Festival
- Clear out 10 encampments in the Overworld: Games Score 20
Thank the Maker
- Complete a full Chaos Chamber run: Game Score 50
“You Mean the Chaos Levels?”
- Reach Chaos level 10: Game Score 30
Controlled Chaos
- Reach Chaos level 20: Game Score 50
Munker Mastered
- Unlock all other achievements: Game Score 120
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands release time and preload
For those still wondering when Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands releases today, here are the timings:
For Consoles:
- 9:00 PM PDT (March 24)
- 12:00 AM EDT
- 12:00 AM GMT
- 12:00 AM AET
- 12:00 AM NZDT
For PC:
- 4:00 PM PDT (March 24)
- 7:00 PM EDT (March 24)
- 11:00 PM GMT (March 24)
- 10:00 AM AET
- 12:00 PM NZDT
Moreover, the preload option for the game is also live, and those who have preordered it will be able to download and install the game right away.