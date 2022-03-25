×
Create
Notifications

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: All Xbox achievements revealed

List of all Xbox achievements in Tiny Tina&rsquo;s Wonderlands (Image via Microsoft and Tiny Tina&#039;s Wonderlands)
List of all Xbox achievements in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (Image via Microsoft and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands)
Abhishek Mallick
EXPERT COLUMNIST
comments icon
Modified Mar 25, 2022 01:48 PM IST
Feature

With Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands scheduled to have its official launch today, fans of the Borderlands franchise are quite curious to know the type of trophies and achievements the RPG will offer.

The achievement and trophy system that’s present across the platforms of PC, Xbox, and the PlayStation often enhance a title’s gameplay experience. They let players boast about some of the rare achievements in a game that they acquired and even push some to awaken the completionists inside them and finish every single side quest and mission that a game has to offer.

It's finally time to be #ChaoticGreat, BAYBAY!!💥 Become the legendary Fatemaker and visit a wonderful world beyond your wildest 🌈 IMAGINATION! 🌈WELCOME TO THE WONDERLANDS! 🎉#TinyTinasWonderlands is available now! 👉 2kgam.es/TTWonderlands 🎶: Megitsune by BABYMETAL https://t.co/EWKBGywjsh

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ Xbox achievements list has finally been revealed, and fans can go through them to check the type of achievements the game will be offering.

List of all Xbox achievements in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Before heading into the list of achievements, it’s important to keep in mind that the achievement names themselves will contain mission and story spoilers, and players who wish to have a fresh experience of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands are advised to read no further.

Here is a list of all the Xbox achievements for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands:

A Recent Hope

  • Reach level 10: Game Score 10

Hero Protagonist

  • Reach level 20: Game score 20

Wyvernheart

  • Reach level 30: Game score 30

Living Legends

  • Reach Level 40: Game Score 50

Quest Get!

  • Complete "Bunkers & Badasses" (Secret): Game Score 10

Brighthoof Calls for Aid

  • Complete "Hero of Brighthoof" (Secret): Game Score 10

Short Rein

  • Complete "A Hard Day's Knight" (Secret): Game Score 10

Friend of the Forest

  • Complete "Thy Bard, with a Vengeance" (Secret): Game Score 10

Boom Voyage!

  • Complete "Emotion of the Ocean" (Secret): Game Score 10

Rude Sails of Magic

  • Complete "Ballad of Bones" (Secret): Game Score 10

Brutal Narrative Dissonance

  • Complete "Mortal Coil" (Secret): Game Score 10

Body Unsnatcher

  • Complete "The Son of a Witch" (Secret): Game Score 10

The First Session

  • Complete "Soul Purpose" (Secret): Game Score 10

At the Top of all Things

  • Complete "Fatebreaker" (Secret): Game Score 50

Gob Darn Good Work

  • Complete "Goblins Tired of Forced Oppression" and "The Slayer of Vorcanar" (secret): Game Score 10

Parasites Lost

  • Complete "Walk the Stalk" (Secret): Game Score 10

You, Esquire

  • Complete "The Trial of Crooked-Eye Phil" (Secret): Game Score 10

So Much for that Guy

  • Complete "The Ditcher" (Secret): Game Score 10

No Quest too Small

  • Complete 20 side quests: Game Score 30

Completionist is Next to Godliness

  • Complete all side quests: Game Score 50

Grab My Hand

  • Revive a partner: Game Score 10

Reversal of Fates

  • Get a Death Save off a badass or a boss: Game Score 20

Put the RNG in Orange

  • Find an enchanted legendary item in the wild: Game Score 30

Bursting Coffers

  • Have at least 100,000 gold: Game Score 20

Goldionaire

  • Have at least 1,000,000 gold: Game Score 50

Mag of Holding

  • Purchase the final tier of any inventory upgrade: Game Score 20

Mule Character

  • Purchase every inventory upgrade: Game Score 50

Take This

  • Trade with another player: Game Score 10

Shop, Drop, and Roleplay

  • Pick up and redeem a cosmetic item: Game Score 10

Luck Amok

  • Have at least 3,000 total Loot Luck: Game Score 50

They Haven’t Invented Podcasts Yet

  • Pick up a lore scroll: Game Score 10

Keep on Rollin’

  • Enchant or re-enchant an item: Game Score 20

Dungeon Ender

  • Complete every Dungeon Door in the Overworld: Game Score 50

Back Off!

  • Stun an enemy chasing you in the Overworld: Game Score 10

Fired Festival

  • Clear out 10 encampments in the Overworld: Games Score 20

Thank the Maker

  • Complete a full Chaos Chamber run: Game Score 50

“You Mean the Chaos Levels?”

  • Reach Chaos level 10: Game Score 30

Controlled Chaos

  • Reach Chaos level 20: Game Score 50

Munker Mastered

  • Unlock all other achievements: Game Score 120

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands release time and preload

Celebrate the launch of #TinyTinasWonderlands with a special LAUNCH EPISODE! See you tomorrow at 11am PT with @TessGames, @MitsuShow, and TTWL Creative Director @FindMattCox!twitch.tv/gearboxofficial https://t.co/v2h4jPts2i

For those still wondering when Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands releases today, here are the timings:

For Consoles:

  • 9:00 PM PDT (March 24)
  • 12:00 AM EDT
  • 12:00 AM GMT
  • 12:00 AM AET
  • 12:00 AM NZDT

For PC:

  • 4:00 PM PDT (March 24)
  • 7:00 PM EDT (March 24)
  • 11:00 PM GMT (March 24)
  • 10:00 AM AET
  • 12:00 PM NZDT
Also Read Article Continues below

Moreover, the preload option for the game is also live, and those who have preordered it will be able to download and install the game right away.

Edited by Shaheen Banu
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी