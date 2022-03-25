Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: All Xbox achievements revealed

With Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands scheduled to have its official launch today, fans of the Borderlands franchise are quite curious to know the type of trophies and achievements the RPG will offer.

The achievement and trophy system that’s present across the platforms of PC, Xbox, and the PlayStation often enhance a title’s gameplay experience. They let players boast about some of the rare achievements in a game that they acquired and even push some to awaken the completionists inside them and finish every single side quest and mission that a game has to offer.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ Xbox achievements list has finally been revealed, and fans can go through them to check the type of achievements the game will be offering.

List of all Xbox achievements in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Before heading into the list of achievements, it’s important to keep in mind that the achievement names themselves will contain mission and story spoilers, and players who wish to have a fresh experience of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands are advised to read no further.

Here is a list of all the Xbox achievements for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands:

A Recent Hope

Reach level 10: Game Score 10

Hero Protagonist

Reach level 20: Game score 20

Wyvernheart

Reach level 30: Game score 30

Living Legends

Reach Level 40: Game Score 50

Quest Get!

Complete "Bunkers & Badasses" (Secret): Game Score 10

Brighthoof Calls for Aid

Complete "Hero of Brighthoof" (Secret): Game Score 10

Short Rein

Complete "A Hard Day's Knight" (Secret): Game Score 10

Friend of the Forest

Complete "Thy Bard, with a Vengeance" (Secret): Game Score 10

Boom Voyage!

Complete "Emotion of the Ocean" (Secret): Game Score 10

Rude Sails of Magic

Complete "Ballad of Bones" (Secret): Game Score 10

Brutal Narrative Dissonance

Complete "Mortal Coil" (Secret): Game Score 10

Body Unsnatcher

Complete "The Son of a Witch" (Secret): Game Score 10

The First Session

Complete "Soul Purpose" (Secret): Game Score 10

At the Top of all Things

Complete "Fatebreaker" (Secret): Game Score 50

Gob Darn Good Work

Complete "Goblins Tired of Forced Oppression" and "The Slayer of Vorcanar" (secret): Game Score 10

Parasites Lost

Complete "Walk the Stalk" (Secret): Game Score 10

You, Esquire

Complete "The Trial of Crooked-Eye Phil" (Secret): Game Score 10

So Much for that Guy

Complete "The Ditcher" (Secret): Game Score 10

No Quest too Small

Complete 20 side quests: Game Score 30

Completionist is Next to Godliness

Complete all side quests: Game Score 50

Grab My Hand

Revive a partner: Game Score 10

Reversal of Fates

Get a Death Save off a badass or a boss: Game Score 20

Put the RNG in Orange

Find an enchanted legendary item in the wild: Game Score 30

Bursting Coffers

Have at least 100,000 gold: Game Score 20

Goldionaire

Have at least 1,000,000 gold: Game Score 50

Mag of Holding

Purchase the final tier of any inventory upgrade: Game Score 20

Mule Character

Purchase every inventory upgrade: Game Score 50

Take This

Trade with another player: Game Score 10

Shop, Drop, and Roleplay

Pick up and redeem a cosmetic item: Game Score 10

Luck Amok

Have at least 3,000 total Loot Luck: Game Score 50

They Haven’t Invented Podcasts Yet

Pick up a lore scroll: Game Score 10

Keep on Rollin’

Enchant or re-enchant an item: Game Score 20

Dungeon Ender

Complete every Dungeon Door in the Overworld: Game Score 50

Back Off!

Stun an enemy chasing you in the Overworld: Game Score 10

Fired Festival

Clear out 10 encampments in the Overworld: Games Score 20

Thank the Maker

Complete a full Chaos Chamber run: Game Score 50

“You Mean the Chaos Levels?”

Reach Chaos level 10: Game Score 30

Controlled Chaos

Reach Chaos level 20: Game Score 50

Munker Mastered

Unlock all other achievements: Game Score 120

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands release time and preload

For those still wondering when Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands releases today, here are the timings:

For Consoles:

9:00 PM PDT (March 24)

12:00 AM EDT

12:00 AM GMT

12:00 AM AET

12:00 AM NZDT

For PC:

4:00 PM PDT (March 24)

7:00 PM EDT (March 24)

11:00 PM GMT (March 24)

10:00 AM AET

12:00 PM NZDT

Moreover, the preload option for the game is also live, and those who have preordered it will be able to download and install the game right away.

