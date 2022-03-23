Tiny Tina's Wonderlands system requirements, voice actors, launch date, and more revealed

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is set for a global release in the last few days of March, and fans have been waiting for a long time. The table-top RPG is a spinoff of the mainstream Borderlands series.

Players need to know the system requirements and when the game will be revealed. Knowing so avoids the situation of buying the title and not being able to run it.

Gearbox, who has gained fame as the maker of the Borderlands series, will be making the latest spinoff title. The game will be available on all major platforms, including the next-generation consoles.

On PCs, it is exclusive to the Epic Games Store. Not only has Gearbox revealed the launch dates, but they have also enumerated the required system specifications.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands system specifications and launch details revealed

Gearbox has given out two sets of settings for players — minimum and recommended

Minimum specifications

Windows 10

AMD FX-8350 or Intel i5-3570 processor

6 GB RAM

AMD Radeon RX 470 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4GB

75 GB storage space

DirectX Version 11

Recommended specifications

Windows 10

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel i7-4770

16 GB RAM

AMD Radeon RX 590 8GB or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

75 GB storage space

DirectX Version 11

A video game is nothing without the characters, and the characters are nothing without the voice actors who play them. This gains importance because of Tiny Tina's universe.

The cast for the game has already been revealed, and it consists of some renowned Hollywood superstars.

Tiny Tina – Ashly Burch

Dragon Lord – Will Arnett

Captain Valentine – Andy Samberg

Frette – Wanda Sykes

Claptrap - Jim Foronda

Skelly - Blythe Renay

unknown - Marissa Lenti

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has separate release dates based on the platform. The PC version will be released at 11.00 pm GMT/4.00 pm PDT on March 24 in the UK and the US and March 25 in Asia.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 @PlayWonderlands



Find out when your ticket to the Wonderlands starts on your platform and region with these handy guides!



2kgam.es/3KLeWN9 Everyone's asking me "how's Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?" but no one ever says "WHEN'S Tiny's Tina Wonderlands?"Find out when your ticket to the Wonderlands starts on your platform and region with these handy guides! Everyone's asking me "how's Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?" but no one ever says "WHEN'S Tiny's Tina Wonderlands?"Find out when your ticket to the Wonderlands starts on your platform and region with these handy guides! 2kgam.es/3KLeWN9 https://t.co/zvjKolejZi

Gearbox has gone with more regionalized timing for consoles, with the game releasing at midnight. It takes place at the respective midnight of each region, on March 25.

The only exception to this rule is in the western parts of the US and Canada, where the game will be released on Thursday evening. The release time is scheduled for 9.00 pm PDT.

Gamers can pre-purchase Tiny Tina's Wonderlands in the meantime until March 24. All pre-purchases come with bonus content exclusive to owners of pre-orders only.

Edited by Ravi Iyer