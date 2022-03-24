When is the pre-download time for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

Fans of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands are eager to get their hands on the spinoff of Gearbox's popular Borderlands series. But, depending on what system players are playing on will determine when they can download and start playing the game, which releases on March 25.

Here is when players can begin downloading the game and get it installed in anticipation of the release this Friday.

When can players start pre-downloading Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

Tiny Tina's Wonderland will bring players an exciting mix of glory, guns, and magic in this crazy table-top RPG-inspired FPS/RPG mashup.

With multiple classes to choose from, and the same kind of weapon drops players have come to expect from Borderlands, players will be in for a wild time as they level up their characters and face many different foes and challenges during their journeys.

When can players pre-download the game on Xbox?

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 @PlayWonderlands Heads up! #TinyTinasWonderlands is available for pre-load on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S and will be available for preload on PS4 and PS5 starting on March 23. Heads up! #TinyTinasWonderlands is available for pre-load on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S and will be available for preload on PS4 and PS5 starting on March 23. https://t.co/dBvJawl6lY

Players who are going to be making their journey into the game on the Xbox can begin pre-downloading right now. Players with an Xbox One or an Xbox Series S or Series X need to buy the pre-order, and then they will be able to install the game.

Pre-downloading started on March 22, and if players get in now, they will be very prepared for launch on Friday.

When can players pre-download the game on PlayStation?

For players on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, the pre-downloads have started today, March 23. As long as players have placed a pre-order, they can go into the PlayStation Store and begin their download. This will ensure that they are ready to go for the release.

Will players on PC be able to pre-download the game?

While it was announced that players could pre-download the game on the various consoles, it remained a question if players on PC could pre-download Tiny TIna's Wonderlands.

As an Epic Store exclusive for now, the official word is that there will be no ability for players to pre-download the game if they are playing on PC. A tweet from Tiny Tina's Wonderlands stated:

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 @PlayWonderlands



2kgam.es/3KLeWN9 @wes_valley We won’t have pre-load available on the Epic Games Store but be sure to check the release schedule to see when the game goes live in your region. @wes_valley We won’t have pre-load available on the Epic Games Store but be sure to check the release schedule to see when the game goes live in your region. 2kgam.es/3KLeWN9 https://t.co/IFCkB6xRdw

When will players be able to play the game?

The good news for PC players is they can technically get into the game earlier than others, with players being able to access the game at 12 NZDT, unlocking for everyone at the same time, meaning it will be 4 PM PST for those on the West Coast of the US.

Players on a console can play at Midnight on March 25 for their region so that start times will be rolled out by the region on release day.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha