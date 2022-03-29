5 best spells in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Instead of grenades, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands offers spells as weapons, which have their own cooldowns, ranges, and types. Like gun types, there are also various manufacturers, which influence how the spell is cast.

Here are some spells that are the most devastating and useful when it comes to playing Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Some players’ mileage with these will vary.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Spells in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands really shake up the gameplay

Grenades, while fun to use, get kind of boring. Spells, on the other hand, feel unique, and there are even legendary versions that are more powerful. Whether it is dropping meteors on people, summoning friends, or offering buffs, spells are the USP of the title.

Each class will probably also have a variety of spells they want to look for when it comes to their builds. Graveborn players may want to constantly seek out Hydra spells to make sure they have as many pets out as possible helping them fight.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ best spells

5) Magic Barrage

One of the most iconic Dungeons & Dragons spells ever has to be Magic Missile, and that’s essentially what Magic Barrage is. The player fires a wand and a trio of magical bolts. Very much fire and forget, though it does come in varieties such as being able to charge it for extra damage.

Magic Barrage is a simple spell that hones in on enemies and blasts them for plenty of damage. It’s great against groups of enemies and bosses alike.

4) Sigil

Sigil spells typically target either the player or a spot near them and create a magical, protective circle. They slow enemies down and last for a specific amount of time in this game.

They have a nice, wide variety of effects too. Some of them heal, some enhance the damage, yet others summon hydras to help the player DPS. The flexibility of the Sigil spell makes it useful in both solo play and cooperative play since it can aid allies as well as the player itself.

3) Hydra

Hydra spells can be targeted at a distance and can also be cast right where the player is. This summons the head of a hydra, who will then start attacking enemy targets.

The Hydra in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands can have a variety of elemental attacks, though it will specify on the Tome itself. They can also add additional buffs, such as increasing the player’s melee damage, so it’s even useful for aggressive melee characters like the Brrzerker.

2) Quaking Sunder

Another incredibly powerful spell, Quaking Sunder in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands deals out damage in a line (or lines) across the battlefield. Sometimes it shoots a trio of arcs across the ground over a long distance or deals one line of damage, and then a secondary bolt of damage through that.

If players can funnel incoming enemies into a line, it’s even more devastating. It has high damage, can knock enemies down, and occasionally even heals the player‌, depending on which version of the spell. Quaking Sunder has high damage and high viability.

1) Arc Torrent

The right version of Arc Torrent can be the best spell in the entire game. Players are probably going to want to look out for “Surging Cloudburst” versions of the spell. This is a charged spell (Channel Cast) instead of fire and forget.

This Tiny Tina's Wonderlands spell has charges that vary in number. There are also powerful versions like Surging Cloudburst. This version of the spell calls down lightning from the sky in a targeted space, for an absolute ton of damage.

It also has an unrealistically low cooldown, and that could very well be changed in the future.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has a plethora of spells, and each version has its own variables, making them ideal for certain situations. Spells have completely changed the Borderlands game, and in future releases, Gearbox should ‌go this route for their grenades.

