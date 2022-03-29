Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Spellshot class Skill Tree guide

The Spellshot class in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands are best described as gun-toting wizards. They can unleash a constant barrage of spells and bullets to transform their enemies into harmless livestock with the snap of a finger. The Spellshot class utilizes the spell and the gun equally, leaning towards a more fluid combo.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the spin-off set in the Borderlands franchise, takes the series in a new direction with its high-fantasy setting instead of the traditional post-apocalyptic one in Borderlands, building upon the roots set by Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure.

Spellshot class in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Class Feat of the Spellshot class is called Spellweaving, which stacks when the player casts a spell or reloads a weapon. Stacks grant players increased spell damage and decay. The player also has a chance to award additional stacks when casting a repeating spell.

The first Action skill, Ambi-Hextrous, is quite straightforward as it simply lets the player equip a spell into this slot. The second Action skill, Polymorph, turns enemies into skeep for a few seconds, and damaging a skeep gives a chance to cast a free spell. If an enemy is immune, the player can cast a free spell on that enemy and gain two Spellweaving stacks.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the Spellshot class skill tree.

Spellshot class Skill Tree in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Spellshot Class Feat

Spellweaving – Casting a spell or reloading a weapon grants a Spellweaving stack. Stacks increase Spell damage and decay, and casting a repeating spell has a chance to award additional stacks.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Spellshot Action Skill

Ambi-Hextrous (Active Skill) – This allows you to equip a spell into this slot.

(Active Skill) – This allows you to equip a spell into this slot. Polymorph (Active Skill) – Turns enemies into skeep for a few seconds, and damaging a skeep has a chance to cast a free spell. If an enemy is immune, you can cast a free spell on that enemy and gain two Spellweaving stacks.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Spellshot Passive Skills

Spell Sniper (Tier One) – Increase spell critical hit chance.

(Tier One) – Increase spell critical hit chance. Magic Bullets (Tier One) – Portion of all spell damage bonuses are applied to guns.

(Tier One) – Portion of all spell damage bonuses are applied to guns. Prestidigitation (Tier One) – Increase reloads speed.

(Tier One) – Increase reloads speed. Font of Mana (Tier Two) – Increase spell and action skill cooldown rate.

(Tier Two) – Increase spell and action skill cooldown rate. Mage Armor (Tier Two) – Restore Ward when you gain a stack of Spellweaving.

(Tier Two) – Restore Ward when you gain a stack of Spellweaving. Just Warming Up (Tier Two) – Increase the fire rate for every Spellweaving stack.

(Tier Two) – Increase the fire rate for every Spellweaving stack. Glass Cannon (Tier Three) – Ward no longer automatically regenerates, but you gain drastically increased spell damage.

(Tier Three) – Ward no longer automatically regenerates, but you gain drastically increased spell damage. Imbued Weapon (Tier Four) – When casting a spell, guns deal bonus damage to the spell’s element.

(Tier Four) – When casting a spell, guns deal bonus damage to the spell’s element. High-Thread Count (Tier Four) – Increase max Spellweaving stacks.

(Tier Four) – Increase max Spellweaving stacks. War Caster (Tier Four) – Kill Skill: Chance your weapon is instantly reloaded when killing an enemy. Chance is increased for every Spellweaving Stack.

(Tier Four) – Kill Skill: Chance your weapon is instantly reloaded when killing an enemy. Chance is increased for every Spellweaving Stack. Double Knot (Tier Five) – Deal bonus damage equal to your guns’ element when a Spell lands a critical hit.

(Tier Five) – Deal bonus damage equal to your guns’ element when a Spell lands a critical hit. One Slot, One Kill (Tier Five) – Increased gun damage per Spellweaving stack.

(Tier Five) – Increased gun damage per Spellweaving stack. Sever The Thread (Tier Six) – Critical hits with guns have a chance to reset all Spell cooldowns.

