Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: What are Myth Ranks and Constellations?

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands from Gearbox Software is their latest looter-shooter entry in the Borderlands franchise. The newly launched FPS/RPG features dozens of hours of content, from the main campaign to the Chaos Chamber endgame challenge, all sprinkled with co-op. Even after the player has seen all the fantasy adventure offers, there's more.

Enter the Myth rank system. Developer Gearbox has a neat progression system that allows players' Fatemakers to get even more powerful. Here's how it all works.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Myth Ranks and Constellations help further improve your character

The max level cap in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is level 40. After this, players no longer gain any XP. However, this unlocks the Myth Rank syste. Players gain a new bar which grants one Myth Point each time the bar is filled.

These Points can be invested in one of four categories called Constellations. They each represent an Archetype and provide bonuses for the player's Class. They are as follows:

1) Deadeye

The Deadeye Constellation showcases attributes that can be invested in to make the Fatemaker better with weapons, thus being suitable for gun-focused builds. Spore Warden and Spellshot are the two best gun Classes in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Dexterity - Increases Critical Chance

- Increases Critical Chance Move Speed - Increases movement speed

- Increases movement speed Reload Speed - Increases Reload Rate

- Increases Reload Rate Magazine Size - Increases Max Magazine Size for guns

- Increases Max Magazine Size for guns Fire Rate - Increase the Fire Rate

- Increase the Fire Rate Gun Damage - Increases damage done by guns

2) Druid

The Companions make solo travels less lonely (Image via Gearbox Software)

This Constellation focuses on Companion damage and other side-passives, just like the iconic RPG class. Perfect for the Spore Warden, Clawbringer and Graveborn as they each have a Companion.

Wisdom - Increases Status Damage

- Increases Status Damage Companion Damage - Increases the amount of damage your companion inflicts

- Increases the amount of damage your companion inflicts Attunement - Reduces Skill Cooldown Rate

- Reduces Skill Cooldown Rate Lightning Damage - Increases Lightning Damage

- Increases Lightning Damage Loot Luck - Increase Drop Rate Chance

- Increase Drop Rate Chance Poison Damage - Increases Poison Damage

- Increases Poison Damage Ability Damage - Increases damage done by abilities

3) Archmage

As the name suggests, this one helps strengthen Spell attributes and Elements. The Spellshot and Graveborn Classes will find this useful.

Intelligence - Reduces Spell Cooldown Rate

- Reduces Spell Cooldown Rate Spell Critical Damage - Increases Critical Damage done by spells

- Increases Critical Damage done by spells Spell Critical Chance - Increases the chance of getting a Critical Hit with spells

- Increases the chance of getting a Critical Hit with spells Fire Damage - Increases Fire Damage

- Increases Fire Damage Frost Damage - Increases Frost Damage

- Increases Frost Damage Status Effect Chance - Increases the chance of applying Status Effect

- Increases the chance of applying Status Effect Spell Damage - Increases Spell Damage

4) Blademaster

Melee classes allow players to get up and personal (Image via Gearbox Software)

Melee users of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, this one is for you. Classes like Stabbomancer and Brr-zerker would get the most out of this Constellation.

Strength - Increases Critical Damage

- Increases Critical Damage Constitution - Increases Max Health

- Increases Max Health Dark Magic Damage - Increases Dark Magic Damage

- Increases Dark Magic Damage Melee Critical Chance - Increase the chance of getting a Critical Hit with melee attacks

- Increase the chance of getting a Critical Hit with melee attacks Melee Swing Speed - Increase the Swing Speed of melee attacks

- Increase the Swing Speed of melee attacks Melee Critical Damage - Increases the damage done by Melee Critical Hits

- Increases the damage done by Melee Critical Hits Melee Damage - Increases Melee Damage

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is available for PC, PS4, XB1 and XSX|S

