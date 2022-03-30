How to unlock more weapon slots in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is the hit new shoot-and-loot game from the makers of Borderlands, adding a lot to the familiar format. Players will love the suite of new weaponry and items, and they'll want to carry as many as they can.

The game's arsenal is packed with exciting options that Fatemakers will constantly be tossing aside for new models. Players will only be able to hold two firearms at a time at the start, but expanding that number should be a top priority.

Unlocking weapon slots in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Players can unlock a third and fourth weapon slots, allowing more flexibility on the battlefield. Unfortunately, it'll take a while before players can easily access the other half of their favorite loadout.

The third weapon slot is unlocked after completing the main story quest Thy Bard, With A Vengeance. This is the third main story quest, so this could take quite some time between grinding, side-quests, and goofing off.

The fourth and final weapon slot can only be unlocked by beating the main story quest Ballard of Bones. This is the fifth story mission of the game, putting it at the far end of the game's halfway point. Unlocking both of these weapon slots will occur as a matter of course, but will also take a long time.

Weapon slots in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Half of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has a long way to go without having access to more than two weapons at a time. Especially in a game that floods the player with loot from the moment they can start shooting.

Inventory space is at a premium in any Borderlands-style game, so having only two weapon slots is tough. Stay very aware of what's sitting in the backpack and sell off anything that isn't worth keeping around.

Smart Fatemakers will keep a close eye on their arsenal so that they can swiftly switch solid tools into their limited slots. Players can benefit from briefly hiding and changing guns into their holsters, even at four weapon slots.

The game provides a weapon for every situation, and four slots are the perfect configuration to face any scenario. Slotting in a shotgun, a submachine gun, an assault rifle, and a sniper rifle turns every player into an all-range murder machine. Reducing carrying capacity makes it harder to pull that off, but skilled players with good teams can find time to switch.

While limited weapon slots can be annoying in a loot-heavy game, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands lets players progress over time. Fatemakers will feel very powerful with their new armaments in the second half of the game. Just make sure to sell off everything that isn't worth the inventory space.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar