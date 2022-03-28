How to sell items in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands adds a tabletop RPG spin to the shoot and loot format of the Borderlands franchise. This ensures that players will be stumbling upon piles of guns and items, whether they want them or not.

Like its predecessors, the game rewards its players with a constant flood of loot for every encounter. Players won't be thrilled with every piece they find, so they'll have to trade them in for cash.

Selling items in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Selling items will be easy in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, and there are dozens of places for players to ditch their wares. Any vendor who offers to sell items is equally happy to buy the players' treasure for cash.

Vendors appear at the start of every level and are helpful throughout the level. They also sit in Brighthoof for easy access. Vendors can be found at checkpoints, often thoughtfully placed to keep players well-stocked with weapons and ammo.

When interacting with any vendor, navigate the slider at the top of the screen. The option on the right should read Sell, allowing players to trade in their gear for gold.

While almost every vendor carries a different stock, they'll all buy whatever the player is looking to sell. The value of these items varies, but the vendors will buy them at a fair price. If players find stuff they have no use for, selling them off is the only way to get any value out of them.

Dealing with sold items in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Players may find it easy to accidentally sell off items they want around. This crisis can be averted again with the help of the local vendor.

Recently sold items can be immediately repurchased for the exact amount of gold earned by selling them. Vendors will keep the items that players' have recently sold in the buyback area.

Players can only buy back a few items from the vendors, so it's still important to be careful. If players sell an item, they like it along with a pile of useless gear. They could accidentally lose their favorite tool in the shuffle.

Vendors sell many valuable items, including their coveted Item of the Day. Players who are light on cash might make some tough choices between a favored item and a new treasure.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players can mix and match their kit to their heart's content. Vendors are the easiest way to pick and choose, avoiding the dangers of a random loot drop table.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar