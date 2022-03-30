How to add Enchantments in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Loot is a major part of any Looter Shooter, and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is no exception. The D&D themed Borderlands spin-off allows players to go on a mythical quest as they try to stop the evil Dragon Lord. Along the way, players will uncover a lot of different weapons, some of which have special abilities called enchantments. This article will discuss how players can change or add enchantments.

How players can add or change Enchantments in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Players can tell if an item is enchanted because it will list the text 'Enchanted' in the item stats. It will then have the ability to have different effects, such as increasing damage on spell casts, regenerating life, or increasing weapon damage. These are all randomized and some can be very powerful for specific builds. However, players will be able to change them once they complete the campaign.

Players must complete the main campaign of the game first

The first thing that players will need to do is to complete the main story of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Players will definitely know when this is completed, as they will receive some backstory and a lengthy credits scene. Once this is done, players will be prompted to return to Brighthoof in order to wrap things up. Unlocking enchantments is done in a post-story questline players will complete.

Players will be prompted to speak with the Blacksmith in Brighthoof

During the Epilogue questline, players will be prompted to speak with the Blacksmith who has a very short follow-up quest for the player. During this quest, it is revealed that there is a special machine she has access to that can allow the player to not only enchant non-enchanted gear, but also re-roll the enchantments on gear that is already enchanted. This, however, will cost Moon Orbs to complete.

The Blacksmith will provide the Moon Orbs at first

During this mini-quest, the Blacksmith will provide players with their first Moon Orbs, though they may have picked some up during the campaign before this quest as well. Players can loot them in the chest next to the enchanting machine. The first time a player adds an enchantment or re-rolls the same, it will cost 2 Moon Orbs. Each time after the first time, it becomes more and more expensive to do so.

The best place to farm Moon Orbs in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Once players begin to find the gear they want to keep around when they reach the maximum level, they will want to be able to add enchantments or switch them up when they find a piece of loot they really like. They will need a lot of Moon Orbs to do this though, and the best way to get them is by completing Chaos Chamber runs. Players can access the Chaos Chamber inside the castle in Brighthoof.

Edited by Mayank Shete