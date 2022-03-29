"Make loot buff account wide": Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players state their major points of criticism with the game

The overall reception of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands for both fans and critics is positive. The spinoff from the main Borderlands series was finally released by Gearbox on March 25.

The fantasy-themed FPS inherits some fantastic parts from previous Borderlands games. There are also specific new additions, and the overall experience for players has been positive. However, it doesn't mean that there are no areas of criticism, and few players have stated the issues with the game so far.

Gearbox decided to create this game based on the success of Borderlands 2's DLC. Tiny Tina: Assault on Dragon keep was a hit, and the new game has followed in its path. However, every good video game will have some criticism, and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is no different.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' players state the biggest areas of criticism with the game

Earlier on March 29, Reddit user u/foege stated some critical points on what they believe are deficiencies in the game. One of the points is related to exploration in the game, while the other has to do with color-coding.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has many secret areas that are essential to explore. There can be different rewards and loot found in those places. Unfortunately, the lack of a clear indicator often results in the player jumping to inexplorable places and dying in-game.

The second is related to loot, as the player believes that cosmetics and legendaries should have distinctly different color gradings. This will allow players to know better and pick up accordingly.

The topic led to more discussions, some of which could be beneficial for the game. One player suggested that the Golden Dice locations should be marked once they're found.

They also added that any increase in loot luck should be applicable account-wide. The existing system witnesses any increase in loot luck to only one character. If a player starts to play with another character, they will have to increase their loot luck.

The suggestion by another player is to do with the co-op part of the game. In Borderlands 3, an indicator shows when a player is browsing through the menu. However, there is no such mechanism yet in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, and the player believes that this needs to change.

Despite having plenty of cosmetics in the game, players get repeat items. This is something that has displeased one fan.

There have been cases of bugs in the UI that players will hope to be fixed by Gearbox in the future.

Some players added that the amount of melee weapons is too much compared to other kinds of rewards. This even applies to the vendors and not just the random loot.

The confusion over the colors of different things seems to be occurring with white items and ammo. This is creating confusion for one player who is ending up picking things they don't want.

Despite the positive feedback, there are issues that several players have with Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Understandably, video games won't release with everything in order. Fans will hope to see Gearbox consider their feedback and solve pressing matters.

Edited by Shaheen Banu