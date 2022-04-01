5 best looking legendary weapons in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

2K Games released Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands this March as the 6th installment of the Borderlands series. A successor to Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, Tiny Tina takes on the role of Dungeon Master and can change the game’s world on the fly.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands features similar shooting damage, weapons, and combat styles as its predecessors. Players will be able to cast different spells that act as mini skills to take down enemies.

Best-looking legendary weapons in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands offers six unique character classes that players can choose from to build their character. Each class has its action skills, unique abilities, and skill tree. The game puts significant emphasis on loot and collectibles alongside weapons.

1) Lil K’s Bread Slicer

Lil K’s Bread Slicer is one of the unique legendary weapons available in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. This legendary weapon is an assault rifle that is extremely hard to find, but it's definitely worth the search.

Lil K’s Bread Slicer consumes three ammo per shot, in which the weapon fires three vertical saw blades. These saw blades can produce 119 hit-damage from each shot and feature an incredible fire rate of 6.37 seconds. With a huge magazine of 66 shots, players will be able to eliminate multiple enemies with the saw blades.

The saws can hit multiple targets as they keep bouncing off the walls and ground in random directions. The assault rifle also offers an exceptional accuracy of 79%, which helps players control the weapon and attack more conveniently.

2) Reign of Arrows

The Reign of Arrows is a legendary shotgun in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands manufactured by Black Power. The shotgun can fire bullets that can cause massive damage to 460. Due to its high damage and decent accuracy, the Reign of Arrows is an ideal weapon for close-range combat.

The weapon can carry six bullets in its magazine, which offers players great modularity to eliminate multiple enemies. The Reign of Arrows also can fire multiple powerful arrows toward enemies that come inside a circle.

These abilities make the Reign of Arrows one of the most lethal legendary weapons in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

3) Borea’s Breath of the Magician

Borea’s Breath of the Magician is one of the best-looking legendary SMGs in the game. The weapon can fire four to five projectiles towards enemies by only consuming two to three pieces of ammo per shot.

Borea’s Breath of the Magician does a fair amount of damage to the enemies by landing 97 damage with each projectile. Players can achieve over 480+ damage if they successfully hit all five projectiles. Its excellent 6.67s fire rate and 22 rounds of magazine size make it an ideal weapon for close-range battles.

As the weapon is manufactured by Feriore, when players throw away Borea’s Breath, it will create ice spikes wherever it bounces off. These ice spikes are also capable of causing significant damage to the enemies.

4) Shadowfire of the Warlock

Shadowfire of the Warlock is another legendary SMG in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that can wreak havoc upon enemies. An insane fire rate of 6.3s and an accuracy of 67% makes it an ideal SMG to deal with multiple enemies at close range.

Though the weapons magazine can store up to 22 bullets, players should check on it due to its extremely fast fire-rate. Shadowfire of the Warlock can eliminate enemies quickly if they are hit with accuracy.

Feriore also manufactures this legendary weaponFeriore also manufactures this legendary weapon. Hence if players throw this weapon toward enemies, it explodes and drains their health significantly.

5) White Rider of the Wind

White Rider of the Wind is another legendary SMG manufactured by Dahila. Due to its high magazine capacity of 27 rounds, players will be able to take on multiple enemies simultaneously.

White Rider of the Wind is highly effective against the shielded armor of enemies and is capable of breaking them in one go. One of the best features of this legendary weapon is its meager 3.86s fire rate and excellent accuracy of 80%. Players can also change the firing mode between single beam mode and dual-beam mode, which can be used to damage multiple enemies at once.

White Rider of the Wind is one of the easiest weapons to use in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and can easily be considered one of the best among legendary weapons.

