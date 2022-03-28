Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is an FPS/RPG hybrid Looter Shooter style game that lets players embark on a fantastical Dungeons and Dragons style quest.

With the main quest taking approximately 15-20 hours to complete, DLCs will further extend the length of the gameplay. The Season Pass will give players access to four of them. Here is what is included in the Season Pass.

All content included with Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Season Pass

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Season Pass release trailer has several highlights from the upcoming DLCs. Of course, players will receive new content with the Season Pass.

There will be four content drops, the first of which can be claimed on April 21.

How players will be able to access the DLCs

Once players purchase the Season Pass, they must first wait until the release date, as right now it is in pre-order. Once the release date comes around, they will be able to head to the Dreamveil Overlook and look for Vesper the Fortune Teller.

Vesper will allow players to enter the Mirrors of Mystery, which serves as an access point for players to enter the new DLCs.

There will be more than just levels added with the Season Pass

There will be a new character class added to Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, but as of now exactly what it will be remains a mystery (Image via Gearbox Software)

There will be no dearth of gameplay with new levels being added to the Mirrors of Mystery. Each DLC will add five levels and one boss at the end. However, there are also some other fine additions.

A new character class will be added, bringing the total available classes to seven. However, there are no details regarding the specifications of the class.

In addition, there will be new items available for players to loot as well.

Players can also claim the Butt Stallion Pack for some sweet cosmetics

By purchasing the Season Pass, players will also be rewarded with some cosmetics inspired by the Queen herself, Butt Stallion. Claiming the Season Pass will unlock the following packs:

Crystal Glitter Makeup Pack

Adamant Throne Banner Set

Diamond Hero Statue Material

Diamond Guard Armor Presets

How players can purchase the Season Pass

Players of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands can buy the Season Pass individually or gain it as part of the Chaotic Great Edition (Image via Gearbox Software)

Players can purchase the Season Pass on multiple platforms. There are two ways players can get the Season Pass.

The first is buying the standalone version of the Season Pass for $29.99., which can be purchased in the Epic Games Store, the Microsoft Store and the PlayStation Store. Players can also get the Season Pass in the Chaotic Great Edition for $79.99.

