5 best racing video games to play like Gran Turismo 7

Sony’s latest Gran Turismo 7 has already made its mark in the racing simulator genre with excellent visuals and gameplay. Based on legal racing on tracks and circuits, the game features some of the best Grand Prix circuits around the globe.

The Gran Turismo 7 features a handsome library of over 400 cars, that players will be able to buy from the Used and Legend Car dealerships. One can also dive into the endless possibilities of car builds and fine-tune their vehicles to make the perfect setup for racing.

Best racing games like Gran Turismo 7

Different gaming studios have introduced spectacular racing titles and tried to deliver the best racing experience to the players. Here are some of the best racing simulator games, like Gran Turismo 7 that players should definitely try out:

1) Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 is the latest installment of the Forza series and is undoubtedly one of the best open-world racing simulator games out there. The game features the most diverse map in the series with over 11 unique biomes and various conditions, where players can venture into the snow-capped volcanic mountains, lush jungles, the city of Guanajuato, and much more.

Developers have simulated the real-world landscape of Mexico in 8K and incorporated all the data to recreate real-life scenarios in the game. The game offers over 500 cars to choose from, which players can highly customize and tune to be race-ready.

Though Forza Horizon 5 features a more laid-back racing experience than Gran Turismo 7, players would surely love the racing dynamics and smooth gameplay of Forza Horizon 5.

2) F1 2021

Codemasters and EA Sports released F1 2021 as the fourteenth installment of the F1 series. It is the official video game of the 2021 Formula One and Formula 2 Championships featuring all Formula One athletes and cars under the license of EA’s sports division.

F1 2021 introduces a fully fledged story mode for the first time in the series that offers an immersive experience of the 2021 season. The story revolves around two F1 drivers known as Aiden Jackson and Casper Akkerman.

Players will have to assign them to one of the five selectable teams, namely Alfa Romeo, Alpha Tauri, Aston Martin, Williams, and Haas, to compete for the 2021 season.

Game physics of F1 2021 is one of the best out there, with slight changes and damage to the car that can significantly change the dynamics of the race. Similar to Gran Turismo 7, F1 2021 offers an accurate sense of steering and a track-based environment, so Gran Turismo 7 players will feel right at home.

3) Need For Speed Heat

Electronic Arts released Need for Speed: Heat in 2019 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Need for Speed series. Needless to say, Need for Speed is one of the largest racing game franchises in the world and has offered racing masterpieces like Need For Speed Most Wanted, Need for Speed Underground, and much more.

NFS Heat features a Miami-inspired map known as Palm City, where players get to take part in the illegal street racing for huge cash payouts. The game doesn’t have a 24-hour day-night cycle, but players will be able to switch between day and night.

Players can take part in sanctioned race events during the day and earn in-game cash prizes that they can use to upgrade and customize their vehicles. At night, players can take part in illegal street racing that will include cop chases and takedowns.

Gran Turismo 7 fans will surely love the fast-paced and energetic gameplay of Need For Speed Heat.

4) Forza Motorsport 7

Forza Motorsport 7 was released back in 2017 as the tenth installment of Microsoft’s flagship Forza series. The game featured a huge library of over 700 cars that were highly customizable.

Players can choose to race across 32 different locations, including popular tracks like the Mugello Circuit, Suzuka Circuit, and Maple Valley Raceway. Microsoft has made a lot of improvements over its predecessors, including new dynamic weather and an enhanced driving atmosphere which makes it far more appealing than Motorsport 6.

The interior details of the cars are exceptional, with all the signs and logos right in place. With an additional dash view in the HUD, players get a much better view of the track.

Sony’s Gran Turismo series is a direct competitor to the Forza Motorsport series, and players can enjoy an exceptional track-based racing experience from both of them.

5) DiRT 5

Dirt 5 is a racing simulator game by Codemasters that mainly focuses on off-road track-based racing. Players will be able to choose from different kinds of races that include ice racing, rallycross racing, Stadium Super Trucks (SST), and racing with off-road buggies.

The game features a dynamic weather system and seasons, which significantly affects the racing dynamics due to the off-road tracks. Dirt 5 offers a wide range of locations where players can participate in various events. This includes places like Greece, Italy, Norway, China, Arizona, New York City, and much more.

In the narrative-focused career mode, players will take on the role of a Dirt racer, who will compete in a series of championships against a rival driver called Bruno Durand.

Gran Turismo 7 fans who are looking for a change from the asphalt can definitely go for DiRT 5.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

