Forza Motorsport 7 sales to be discontinued after September 15th, 2021

One of the racing genre's greatest names in recent years, Forza, has been taking its simulation racer Forza Motorsport 7 off of shelves after just four years of service.

Released in 2017 Forza Motorsport stands as Playground Studio's definitive version of track and simulation racing in a competition-filled space against Project Cars, Gran Turismo and Assetto Corsa. The game has come close to its "end of life" status and will soon be taken down from all storefronts by Xbox. It's safe to say the game will become unavailable for purchase.

Forza Motorsport 7 sales to be permanently suspended after September 15th, 2021

On September 15th, 2021, #ForzaMotorsport7 will reach End of Life status. This means that the game and its DLC will no longer be available to purchase. For more info, check out our latest blog post: https://t.co/thEYOw0lLQ pic.twitter.com/NF5T8UjihO — Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) July 29, 2021

Posted on the official Forza Motorsport Twitter handle, the game will officially be delisted and made unavailable for sale after September 15th, 2021. The decision is mostly due to limited licensing and other issues which have forced Playground Games to prevent the title's sales from going beyond the four-year mark.

Current owners of the game will continue to be able to play and utilize all of its existing online functionalities beyond the September 15th deadline, but players hoping to buy the game afterwards are out of luck.

The game is being physically and digitally delisted, meaning players won't be able to purchase a fresh copy of the game after September 15th, 2021.

Forza Horizon 3 faced the same treatment last year as it was delisted from all storefronts when its vehicle licensing rights expired, making it ineligible for purchase.

Not dumb at all! Forza games have to go unlisted after several years because the third party licenses that we use to feature real-world cars, tracks and other elements will begin to expire. — Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) July 29, 2021

Forza Motorsport 7, however, has an interesting loophole that players with an Xbox Game Pass may be interested in. Users who have purchased DLC for the game will receive a “token” that will let them keep playing even after its delisting date.

Player's who have purchased Forza Motorsport 7 DLC will receive a message through the Xbox Message Center which will grant them a "token" that lets them play the game in the future. The token will be sent to players by August 2nd, and will be eligible for redemption until September 15th, 2023.

Forza Motorsport 7 will also be heavily discounted in the coming months, with the game’s Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate editions being 75 percent off, selling for just $9.99, $14.99, and $19.99 respectively until the game is delisted forever.

