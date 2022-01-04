PlayStation Plus January 2022 free games: Release date and time for all regions revealed (PS4, PS5)

PlayStation Plus subscribers are champing at the bit as Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, and Deep Rock Galactic are available for free starting 4 January 2022, onwards.

There was a lot of speculation regarding the games that will be announced for the PlayStation Plus for January. Many leaks did point to Persona 5 Strikers as one of the games that can be grabbed for free.

PlayStation @PlayStation



Full details: Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5 are available with PlayStation Plus starting January 4.Full details: play.st/3eyYzFx Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5 are available with PlayStation Plus starting January 4.Full details: play.st/3eyYzFx https://t.co/BLrE2Zh0vY

On 29 December 2021, Sony Interactive Entertainment officially announced the above three games to be up for grabs for PlayStation Plus owners.

The PlayStation Plus free games will be up for download in the store this Tuesday, 4 January 2022, and will remain there until 1 February 2022.

The three titles will go live at the following regional timings:

03.00 PST – 4 January 2022

06.00 EST – 4 January 2022

11.00 GMT – 4 January 2022

Dirt 5, Persona 5 Strikers, and Deep Rock Galactic are the PlayStation Plus free games for January 2022

PlayStation @PlayStation Gather your team and go on explosive quests in co-op-first, sci-fi FPS Deep Rock Galactic, coming to PS4 and PS5 on January 4. Also available with PlayStation Plus same day: play.st/31ZHUII Gather your team and go on explosive quests in co-op-first, sci-fi FPS Deep Rock Galactic, coming to PS4 and PS5 on January 4. Also available with PlayStation Plus same day: play.st/31ZHUII https://t.co/JiEANUfPnG

1) Persona 5 Strikers

Persona 5 Strikers is a spin-off game from Atlus’ 2016 JRPG Persona 5, which featured a turn-based combat keeping in line with the mainline Shin Megami Tensei series.

However, Strikers, which is developed by Omega Force and P-Studio, published by Sega, features gameplay that will be a crossover between Koei Tecmo’s Dynasty Warriors franchise. Having said that, it will represent the Persona 5 characters as combatants.

2) Dirt 5

Developed and published by Codemasters, Dirt 5 is a “simcade racing video game” that was initially released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in November 2020.

However, the game was soon released for the Xbox Series X/S on 10 November 2020 and the Playstation 5 on 12 November 2020. This was soon followed by a Stadia release on 24 March 2021.

According to the PlayStation blog, Dirt 5 will allow players to,

“Blaze a trail on global tracks, covering gravel, ice, snow, and sand, with cars ranging from rally icons to trucks, to GT heroes. Race on over 70 routes across 10 global locations – from New York’s frozen East River, to the glimmer of Norway’s Northern Lights.”

3) Deep Rock Galactic

Ghost Ship Games’ Deep Rock Galactic will also be making its way to the PlayStation as a free game for Plus subscribers.

This is a cooperative first-person shooter that is published by Coffee Stain Publishing on 13 May 2020. The shooter features 1-4 player co-op experience where the party gets to face off against hordes of alien monsters.

Also Read Article Continues below

They must work together to beat the game and navigate through a massive cave system while gathering valuable resources at the same time.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul