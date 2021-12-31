PlayStation head Shuhei Yoshida's favorite indie games for 2021 include Hades and Kena: Bridge of Spirits

It has been a good year for indie games. There has been a diverse set of titles that deal with various themes and genres. Players have been treated to the colorful world of Chicory: A Colorful Tale, played as the crow reaper in Death's Door, seen the Big Bang in Genesis Noir and relived 12 Minutes.

Sporskeeda has put out its own list of the best independent games released this year. PlayStation head Shuhei Yoshida recently shared his personal list of favorite titles on PS4, PS VR and PS5.

Shuhei Yoshida looks back at exciting indie games of 2021

The list is comprised of a number of exciting titles, including some crowd favorites like Hades and Among Us. The former is a roguelite dungeon crawler in the world of Greek mythology.

The player plays as Zagreus, the son of Hades, who is trying to escape from the Underworld. Special praise was given to how the mythological characters were reimagined in the story and the music. Hades recently became the first game to win the respected Hugo Award.

Among Us became a popular hit indie game during the pandemic for countless players in groups of four to fifteen players. The social deduction multiplayer puts players on a map where the crewmates are racing to complete objectives, as the imposters try to kill them off to win. Crewmates can win by either finishing all the tasks or voting off all the imposters.

Yoshida also included the 'The Best Indie Game' winner of the recently concluded The Game Awards - Kena: Bridge of Spirits. The immensely popular game has vivid graphics with intuitive mechanics and thrilling gameplay revolving around the young spirit guide Kena.

Here's a look at his full list:

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

Puzzling Places

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch

Hades

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Song in the Smoke

Jett: The Far Shore

Death's Door

Solar Ash

Among Us

