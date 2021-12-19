"Grateful to Greek gods themselves, above and below": Hades becomes first video game in history to receive Hugo Award

Hades, by Supergiant Games, has become the first video game to win the prestigious Hugo Award. The roguelike dungeon crawler bagged Best Video Game at DisCon III, edging out the likes of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and The Last of Us Part 2, among others.

The game has enjoyed a storied existence since its release, lauded by both reviewers and players alike, making it a massive commercial and critical triumph. It was adjudged game of the year by several outfits and became one of the most successful titles in recent times.

In Hades, developer Supergiant Games uses the roguelike action genre to reinterpret the classic Greek myth. Players step into the role of Zagreus, who is rebelling against his father Hades in an attempt to leave the Underworld. On the way, he has to clear a number of levels and bosses to reach the surface. Meanwhile, players receive boons from Olympian gods and goddesses, which sheds more light on the story.

The game consists of a rich tapestry of mythological tidbits, relationships, loss and grief. While the characters are well thought out and cleverly voiced, the developers have used the gameplay mechanics perfectly for story-telling. As such, the game was widely praised for its story-telling, gameplay, visuals and music.

Hades now has one more award to add to their trophy cabinet, and this one is particularly special.

Hades bags the one-off Hugo award for Best Video Game

The Hugo Award is one of the most respected awards for science fiction or fantasy works. The Hugo Award nominations for 2021 made room for a special category to recognize the Best Video Game. DisCon III co-chair Colette Fozard explained the decision by saying:

"Since early 2020, many of us have spent more time gaming than we ever expected. This award will offer fans an opportunity to celebrate the games that have been meaningful, joyful, and exceptional over this past year. Video games draw from the same deeply creative well that has fed science fiction, fantasy writing and art for so many years. This innovative and interactive genre has brought us new ways of story-telling as well as new stories to tell and we are glad to honor them."

Along with Hades, a number of other games were nominated for the award. The list included:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Publisher and Developer: Nintendo)

Spiritfarer (Publisher and Developer: Thunder Lotus)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Publisher Square Enix)

The Last of Us: Part II (Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment / Developer: Naughty Dog)

Blaseball (Publisher and Developer: The Game Band)

Greg Kasavin @kasavin Wish I could have attended the #HugoAwards in person. I wasn't able to make an acceptance speech there on behalf of the team though did have a few words here. I'm grateful that the awards are recognizing work in this category, much less the work we did! Wish I could have attended the #HugoAwards in person. I wasn't able to make an acceptance speech there on behalf of the team though did have a few words here. I'm grateful that the awards are recognizing work in this category, much less the work we did! https://t.co/S9bfSp1i8H

It is an occasion of historic significance, not just for Hades but for the medium of video games as a whole to even be recognized in this one-off category. The game has reignited a passion for mythological stories reimagined and reinterpreted through the medium of video games. The games industry will no doubt be hoping that a permanent award in this category is considered for next year.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee