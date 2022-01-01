Is Forza Horizon 5 worth playing in 2022

Forza Horizon 5 has been one of the best releases of 2021, be it within its genre or overall. The latest installment of the Forza series has been a critical and commercial success. The street racing, collection of cars, and different game modes make Forza Horizon 5 an amazing experience.

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon We're blown away and so proud to announce that #ForzaHorizon5 won best Sports/Racing game at @thegameawards tonight. Thanks to our incredible community of fans for making tonight possible! We're blown away and so proud to announce that #ForzaHorizon5 won best Sports/Racing game at @thegameawards tonight. Thanks to our incredible community of fans for making tonight possible! https://t.co/4fr7q0ZNCx

As anticipated, Forza Horizon 5 won awards at The Game Awards 2021 in several categories. However, Forza Horizon 5 has not been without its flaws. The current player count has gone down to some extent, although that's quite natural for every game after a period of release.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

How has Forza Horizon 5 been post-release and is it worth playing in 2022?

The good - the cars, the races and the world of Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 lets players enjoy thrilling street races but that's not the only positive thing about the game. While players burn the asphalt on the roads, there is an exquisite world in the backdrop.

Based in a world adapted from real life Mexico, Forza Horizon 5 delivers when it comes to perfectly recreating a picturesque world. Every bit of detail has been looked into while replicating real life in a virtual mode.

What makes Forza Horizon 5 great is the vast array of cars that players can use. A car game is nothing without cars and when it comes to Forza Horizon 5, players have plenty to choose from. With further expansions since release, players have over 500 cars to choose from for races.

The game also has a lackluster side

There have been several issues with Forza Horizon 5 since its launch. Many of the major problems have persisted into December as well, despite raising the issue several times. There have been occasions where a few players have faced problems like infinite loading times.

Don Joewon Song @DonJoewonSong To clarify:



I haven't been able to upgrade a single car (Infinite loading time when saving)

Game crashes when I leave the garage.

Game Crashes on load up (Sometimes)

Car just freezes randomly while driving.

Loading times increased to almost 5 minutes instead of seconds... To clarify:I haven't been able to upgrade a single car (Infinite loading time when saving)Game crashes when I leave the garage.Game Crashes on load up (Sometimes)Car just freezes randomly while driving.Loading times increased to almost 5 minutes instead of seconds...

The game's free roam has been a mess, where many players can't see more than a handful of other Forza Horizon 5 players.

Some of them have been fixed but others remain. There are glitches as well, where cars have strange ragdoll effects and do things they shouldn't normally do.

Is it worth persisting with Forza Horizon 5?

There are some crucial flaws with the bugs and glitches that still remain. Some of them affect individuals, while others are more general. Irrespective of the magnitude of the problems, such things shouldn't happen. Although Steam numbers don't tell the entire story, the numbers there have reduced (although there are other areas like Game Pass owners).

Tioxly @Tioxlyy @lnvxted I love the game to death but I would have to say forza horizon 5 is better than security breach(devs just need to bug fix a lot of shit,which they have addressed so we’ll see if they fulfill their promise) @lnvxted I love the game to death but I would have to say forza horizon 5 is better than security breach(devs just need to bug fix a lot of shit,which they have addressed so we’ll see if they fulfill their promise)

However, Forza Horizon 5 is still an amazing game, and there are valid reasons why it won the awards and the fans' love. Many fans have felt that once the bugs are repaired and patched, Forza Horizon 5 can truly reach its potential of being an amazing game. At this point in 2022, it will be too premature to give up on Forza Horizon 5.

