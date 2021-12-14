Forza Horizon 5 loses more than 75% of its players within months of release

Forza Horizon 5 has had a stellar launch, with rave reviews and high player counts. Developed by Playground Games, it has been praised for its excellent graphics, picturesque open world setting, dynamic weather and a plethora of cars. The title also bagged three awards at the Game Awards 2021, including Best Sports/Racing Game.

Yet, it seems that Forza Horizon 5 has been unable to hold on to its player base. The game community has pointed out a number of issues with the game that they are unhappy with. The steady decline in player numbers, as per Steam, indicates that players have finally had enough.

Fed up with issues, Forza Horizon 5 players jump ship to Halo Infinite

Steam Charts of Forza Horizon 5 (Image via Steam Charts)

Forza Horizon 5 has been plagued by numerous bugs, exploits and glitches that have ruined the experience for players. The community has repeatedly spoken up about issues that hinder gameplay and make for a poor user experience.

The streets of Mexico are completely devoid of any traffic. In freeroam mode, this strips the immersiveness of the racing game. Players have blamed the game's matchmaking mechanics for this issue. Presently, the only way to populate the world is to turn to solo mode.

There have also been a number of more serious game-breaking bugs at play - some of which have been quashed by the developer while others remain at large. Problems like infinite saving loops, never-ending loading screens and random crashes have only been compounded by recent updates to Forza Horizon 5.

Forza Support @forza_support We're aware of an issue where players can get stuck in an infinite save loop when acquiring a car or saving tunes or liveries on Series X/S. We've been working on a fix this weekend. Thanks so much for your patience. We're aware of an issue where players can get stuck in an infinite save loop when acquiring a car or saving tunes or liveries on Series X/S. We've been working on a fix this weekend. Thanks so much for your patience.

With the game in such dire straits, players have dropped it for the newly-released Halo Infinite. In a recent Reddit post about the player base's depletion, multiple users have commented that they have picked Halo Infinite over Forza Horizon 5 and are not looking back.

Forza Support @forza_support Multiple teams are continuing to work on fixes for #ForzaHorizon5 . We’re currently working on another patch focused around game stability and online connectivity improvements. Thank you for your continued support and letting us know when you run into issues. Multiple teams are continuing to work on fixes for #ForzaHorizon5. We’re currently working on another patch focused around game stability and online connectivity improvements. Thank you for your continued support and letting us know when you run into issues.

The Steam Charts analysis of Forza Horizon 5's player count is surely going to be a cause for concern for Playground Games. The developer provided an update on December 9, stating that work is underway on addressing the aforementioned issues.

