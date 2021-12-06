Has Forza Horizon 5 become unplayable after the recent December update?

Bugs, exploits, and glitches will be some of the biggest evils for any newly launched game, and Playground Games’ Forza Horizon 5 is no stranger to these issues.

No matter how well received the game is by the player base, it still has its problems, and after the latest December 3 update it led many to feel that Forza Horizon 5 is absolutely broken and unplayable at the moment.

There are a myriad of bugs and issues that the recent update brought to the game, and it would seem that Xbox players may have received the brunt of it.

All the biggest bugs and system errors Forza Horizon 5 received from the December update

It’s important to note here that all the bugs listed below are taken from the main Forza forum, as well as from the Forza subreddit and Twitter. While these may not be all the bugs that came to the game after the update, they were the most talked-about by the Forza Horizon 5 community.

1) Infinite Saving loop

Almost all the Xbox players have been facing the infinite loop bug in Forza Horizon 5, where the game is indefinitely saving the player's progress after a car purchase or performance/cosmetic upgrade.

There is no permanent solution to this problem, and while resetting the console might help to temporarily abate the issue, players have no other choice but to wait for the developers to patch or hotfix this as it keeps crashing the game on multiple occasions.

Forza Support @forza_support We're aware of an issue where players can get stuck in an infinite save loop when acquiring a car or saving tunes or liveries on Series X/S. We've been working on a fix this weekend. Thanks so much for your patience. We're aware of an issue where players can get stuck in an infinite save loop when acquiring a car or saving tunes or liveries on Series X/S. We've been working on a fix this weekend. Thanks so much for your patience.

Fortunately, Playground Games is aware of this bug and has promised to come up with a solution this weekend.

2) Never-ending loading screens

Apart from the save loop, another similar issue that Forza Horizon 5 players are facing is the excessively long and sometimes never-ending loading screen. This bug is something that players are encountering across all platforms, and unlike the previous one, it is not console specific.

Since the December update, players have been noticing that when entering races, changing cars, or even fast traveling between locations, the loading time has extended significantly. In rare cases, fans have also reported that the loading gets stuck and automatically crashes the game.

3) Entering races force shuts the game

Image via Forza Horizon 5

Another annoying bug in Forza Horizon 5 is the game crash that players are encountering every time they are looking to enter a race. This system error is more prominent in the Race Events that are linked to the Season Championships’ Festival Playlist.

While there is no proper workaround for this issue, many community members have found out that the crashes are at a minimum if players chose a different car or one that does not have any cosmetic upgrades applied to it.

4) Controllers refuse to work

To make matters worse, the December update is also making Forza Horizon 5 not recognize controller input settings. Players are reporting that the controller has become completely unresponsive in the game and frequently disconnects.

The controller inputs look like they are no longer registered, and fans have been spotting this more frequently right after leaving Player House or Festival Sites.

While restarting the game might be a good solution, it’s temporary, and the bug often surfaces every now and then.

5) Accolade progress doesn’t seem to be registering

The Accolade bug that does not allow it to be completed has been there in Forza Horizon 5 for quite some time now. And though the December update did suggest that the developers will be targeting the Accolade issue, the bug seems to have persisted in certain circumstances.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is more notable when players are taking pictures of the statues in the El Camino Horizon Story, where Accolade does not register as complete even after successfully finishing the task.

Edited by Danyal Arabi