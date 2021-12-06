Forza Horizon 5 “Stuck on Saving Content”: How to fix and possible issues

Like any newly released game, Forza Horizon 5, too, has been facing its share of problems with bugs and other incredibly annoying system errors.

Specifically, after the recent version update, players have been encountering a bug. They get stuck in an infinite loading loop when the game is trying to save either a car purchase or a vehicle upgrade.

While the bug was there from day one, it was not as frequent as it is after the latest patch dropped. Hence, gamers frequently encounter moments where Forza Horizon 5 is stuck on the “Saving content. Please do not turn off your console.” screen.

The problem is console-specific, and it’s primarily Xbox users having the toughest time playing the game at the moment.

Unfortunately, there is no permanent solution to the bug. However, there are a few temporary fixes that this article will try and look into.

Possible solutions for Forza Horizon 5’s “Stuck on Saving Content” error

As mentioned previously, the saving loop bug only occurs once the game tries to save a car purchase or a vehicle upgrade that players have opted for.

When it comes to solutions, one method that has served a few Forza Horizon 5 gamers the best is resetting the Xbox without removing any games or apps. This temporarily fixes the bug in many cases, but it does not outright prevent the loop from occurring again in future car purchases.

The bug is also not car-specific. While one user might face this loop repeatedly when purchasing an Audi RS5, another might encounter it while upgrading their BMW M5. So, it’s pretty hard to pinpoint the actual issue and come up with a permanent solution to the problem.

The bug is not car-specific (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

Additionally, resetting the console might not prove helpful, as many Forza Horizon 5 players have stated in the thread. Many have noted that the game getting stuck in the save loop does not necessarily mean the purchase did not go through.

Users suggested in the Forza forum that after resetting the console and relaunching the game, they encountered the same bug for the same car purchase. However, instead of going for the same car after the boot, if they opted to purchase another vehicle, then not only is the purchase being successful. They also noticed that irrespective of the bug, the previous buys went through.

“I bought the old BMW M5. My purchase attempt was successful, and when I looked in the garage I had around five Audi RS5 lined up, meaning the previous purchase attempts were successful and were saved successfully, but the game could not complete the process and thus got stuck in an infinite loop.”

Forza Support @forza_support We're aware of an issue where players can get stuck in an infinite save loop when acquiring a car or saving tunes or liveries on Series X/S. We've been working on a fix this weekend. Thanks so much for your patience. We're aware of an issue where players can get stuck in an infinite save loop when acquiring a car or saving tunes or liveries on Series X/S. We've been working on a fix this weekend. Thanks so much for your patience.

Fortunately, the Forza Horizon 5 developers are aware of this issue. In a recent tweet, they promised to fix the bug in the coming weekend.

Hence, players will need to wait a few more days before the issue is repaired in a future patch or hotfix.

