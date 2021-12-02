Forza Horizon 5 money glitch allows players to get easy cash

Most people would jump on the opportunity to earn some free or extra cash while not having to put in the requisite efforts to do so. Recently, Forza Horizon 5 players had the chance to live out their dreams.

The game's money glitch became so widely used that it became a mandatory ritual for new players who wanted to progress through the game faster. When the glitch was first discovered, the barn find-based gifting system was flooded with Willys Jeeps.

For players who do not know why they were bombarded with the cheap SUV, this article will be looking directly at the cash glitch that took the player base by storm.

Forza Horizon 5 easy cash glitch that requires low effort

Initially, Willys Jeep was used by most players who knew the exploit that came along with it. The exploit was simple: the car was first used by players to grind five skill points which can be exchanged to earn one super wheelspin, which had a huge reward compared to the price of the Jeep.

So, when the super wheelspin was redeemed, players usually got rid of it after reaching the threshold. However, Playground Games, the developers behind Forza Horizon 5, took that into notice and fixed the exploit by completely removing the super wheelspin that came along with it.

Other ways to get easy money in Forza Horizon 5

One of the most trending methods for getting easy money in Forza Horizon 5 is probably AFK-farming. In this method, players can easily get money and skill points which can be used to get super Wheelspin. To do this, Forza Horizon 5 has multiple community-made maps which can be used for AFK-farming purposes.

The only thing that players are required to do for AFK farming is reach top speed manually and leave the car with the assistive drive on. By doing so, the car will automatically drive itself and tank up a huge amount of skill points and cash for players to spend when the event ends.

