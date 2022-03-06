5 biggest differences between Gran Turismo 7 and Forza Horizon 5

Sony just released the Gran Turismo 7 on March 4. Players are already blown away by the game’s excellent visuals and gameplay. With racing games starting to trend in the gaming community, many players have started comparing the game with Xbox’s latest Forza title, the Forza Horizon 5.

The latest Gran Turismo 7 boasts an impressive score of 88 on Metacritic, while Xbox’s Forza Horizon 5 has an exceptional score of 92 on Metacritic. Both titles bring very distinctive experiences to the table and are vastly different from each other in many aspects.

Gran Turismo 7 is based on legal racing circuits and tracks, making it a direct competitor of Microsoft’s Forza Motorsport series. While Forza Horizon 5 is based on races that usually occur on the streets and off-road. Here are the five main differences between Gran Turismo 7 and Forza Horizon 5:

1) Gameplay

There is a vast difference between Forza Horizon 5 and GT 7 in gameplay. Forza Horizon 5 is set on an open-world map based in Mexico, where players get the freedom to venture around the vast terrain of Mexico and explore their driving abilities on both smooth tarmac as well as off-roading trails.

Gran Turismo 7 purely focuses on track-based races and features the best Grand Prix circuits around the globe, including different locations such as Colorado and Tokyo.

2) Vehicles

Microsoft has given a lot of attention to detail to the cars featured in Forza Horizon 5. The game boasts over 500 cars, including exclusive vehicles like Mercedes AMG Project ONE, Ford Bronco, 1969 Dodge Charger, Daytona Hemi, and more.

Gran Turismo 7 also features a handsome library of cars, and players will be able to buy over 400 cars from the Used and Legend Car Dealership. Players will use some of the most iconic race cars ever used in Gran Turismo. Both the games will include more vehicles in the future through updates.

3) Racing dynamics

In terms of pure racing simulations and delivering an authentic racing experience, Gran Tourismo 7 does a better job than Forza Horizon 5. Players generally have to use a steering wheel controller to get the most out of their game.

Forza Horizon 5 offers more laid-back racing dynamics than GT7 and is mainly directed to various gamers. While players can explore their driving capabilities on off-roads, jungles, deserts, and more in Forza Horizon 5, Gran Turismo 7 can only provide a real racing experience on dedicated race tracks.

4) Visuals

While both the games offer exceptional graphics, Forza Horizon 5 looks better because of its diverse open-world environment. According to Xbox, they have gone above and beyond for Forza Horizon 5 in terms of graphics.

Developers have simulated the real-world landscape of Mexico in 8K to recreate a real-life scenario. As expected, PlayStation 5 players will play Gran Turismo 7 flawlessly in 4K at 120 FPS. However, Ray-tracing is only available outside of races.

5) Simulation engine

Playground Games have used the Forzatech engine in Forza Horizon 5, which offers a fair amount of proficiency in its AI. Players will face professional-level difficulty when set to hard settings.

Gran Tourismo 7 undoubtedly has one of the best racing AIs in the racing genre. Sony has also revealed their state-of-the-art autonomous AI driving system known as the Gran Turismo Sophy.

This advanced AI system can compete with the best drivers in the world. GT Sophy will be incorporated into the game via future updates.

