Gran Turismo 7 will feature Sony's Gran Turismo Sophy Racing AI through future update

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Polyphony Digital recently introduced an autonomous AI driving system known as the Gran Turismo Sophy, which is capable of competing with the best championship-level drivers in the world. This advanced AI system is all set to feature in the upcoming Gran Turismo 7 as a future update.

gran-turismo.com/world/gran-tur… Meet Gran Turismo Sophy, a superhuman racing AI agent developed in collaboration between @Sony AI_global, @Sony Interactive Entertainment, & Polyphony Digital Inc. #GTSophy is the world’s first AI agent to outrace top Gran Turismo Sport players. Meet Gran Turismo Sophy, a superhuman racing AI agent developed in collaboration between @SonyAI_global, @Sony Interactive Entertainment, & Polyphony Digital Inc.#GTSophy is the world’s first AI agent to outrace top Gran Turismo Sport players.gran-turismo.com/world/gran-tur… https://t.co/pH7ffVJ0T5

Currently, Gran Turismo Sophy is being used in the PS4 racing simulation game, Gran Turismo Sport. It has only been trained on select tracks using different cars in specific conditions. Sony is aiming to deliver the best racing experience to the players, along with a taste of how it feels to compete against professionals.

Gran Turismo 7 will feature Gran Turismo Sophy in future update

Sony developed Gran Turismo Sophy in collaboration with Polyphony Digital using trained deep learning models that are able to make split-second decisions in highly dynamic race conditions. The system is capable of understanding car dynamics and racing lines, which helps it execute precise maneuvers and crossover passes.

As per Sony, Gran Turismo Sophy possesses a sense of fair play and showcases excellent sportsmanship by respecting opponents’ driving lines and avoiding at-fault collisions. The President and CEO of Sony, Kenichiro Yoshida, expressed his satisfaction by stating that Gran Turismo is the perfect example of power, creativity, and technology. He said:

“This group collaboration in which we have built a game AI for gamers is truly unique to Sony as a creative entertainment company. It signals a significant leap in the advancement of AI while also offering enhanced experiences to GT fans around the world.”

Sony has already tested the capabilities of Gran Turismo Sophy against the best Gran Turismo drivers in the world, in which Sophy outperformed every GT racer in both Gran Turismo Championship and time-trial race formats. The 2020 FIA Gran Turismo Champion, Takuma Miyazono, said:

“I completely forgot that I was playing against AI. It was really fun. I want to race with the agent more in the future.”

After receiving the GT Sophy update, Gran Turismo 7 will undoubtedly be one of the best racing simulators out there for gamers as well as GT racing professionals. The CEO of Sony AI, Hiroaki Kitano, was highly impressed with their AI team for making Sophy possible. He said:

“In addition to making contributions to the gaming community, we believe this breakthrough presents new opportunities in areas such as autonomous racing, autonomous driving, high-speed robotics, and control.”

Players can get their hands on the Gran Turismo 7 when it will be released on March 04, 2022.

