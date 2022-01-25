Gran Turismo 7 might be delayed from its March 4 release date

Those who were excited about the the upcoming Gran Turismo 7 by Polyphony Digital may have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on the game. Based on recent proceedings where a media event was canceled without explanation, GT7 could see its March 4 release date get postponed.

Gran Turismo 7 is geared up to be PlayStation's next big exclusive racing game after GT Sport. With the platform's users unable to get their hands on the current racing sensation and Xbox/PC-exclusive Forza Horizon 5, Gran Turismo's return will more than make up for it.

Looking at recent events, Gran Turismo 7 may not release on March 4 as previously stated

Tom Henderson, a well-known industry insider, mentioned via his Twitter handle that a Gran Turismo 7 media preview event had been canceled without explanation. The postponement apparently came about at the very last second and Sony has yet to provide an alternate date for the event.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ The Gran Turismo 7 media event, which was scheduled to take place tomorrow has been delayed by Sony and a new date hasn't been given or an explanation as to why.



A tad concerning as the game is due to launch on March 4th. The Gran Turismo 7 media event, which was scheduled to take place tomorrow has been delayed by Sony and a new date hasn't been given or an explanation as to why.A tad concerning as the game is due to launch on March 4th. https://t.co/ZOj8AYdCUW

Henderson further went on to clarify that he was unsure about whether the game would be delayed or not, and that if the cancelation of the event was due to COVID-19 concerns, then that would surely have been cited as the reason.

It is worth nothing that The Last of Us 2 was delayed in a similar fashion, and as such, a possible holdup for Gran Turismo 7 is certainly plausible.

The title is slated to be a PlayStation exclusive and will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 only. The game has already faced numerous delays owing to the pandemic, with its release year shifted from 2021 to 2022.

On a positive note, in a July 2019 interview with GTPlanet, CEO of Polyphony Digital Kazunori Yamauchi stated:

"I think the next title that we’re going to create will be a combination of the past, present and future – a complete form of Gran Turismo."

Players are eagerly waiting for further official updates regarding the title. If there is a delay — although not confirmed yet — the news can be taken in a positive stride, assuming that the developers are trying to produce the best experience for the players.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The delay mentioned in the title is only speculated based on the cancelation of the media preview.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee