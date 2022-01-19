Top 5 fastest accelerating cars in Forza Horizon 5 in 2022

Forza Horizon 5 is undoubtedly one of the best games that launched in recent months. The game offers a breathtaking expedition across the ever-evolving landscape of Mexico. Players get over 500 cars to choose from and once acquired, they can be customized with great details.

Forza Horizon 5 boasts the largest and most diverse map of the series with 11 different biomes to explore. The open world has been rendered in unparalleled detail and is easily one of the best looking open-world games out there.

Top 5 cars with fastest acceleration in Forza Horizon 5

With a plethora of cars to choose from, players often find it confusing to figure out the best out of the lot. Forza fans always have an immense love for speed and Horizon 5 offers plenty of cars which are absolute beasts on the road.

Here are the top 5 fastest cars in terms of acceleration in Forza Horizon 5:

Aston Martin Valhalla Concept Car

Bugatti Divo

Bugatti Veyron Super Sport

BMW X5 M Forza Edition

Lamborghini Sesto Elemento Forza Edition

While checking the top speed of a car is quite intriguing, acceleration plays an important role when it comes to racing.

5) Aston Martin Valhalla Concept Car

This hyper car by Aston Martin is an absolute speed demon on the roads. Its 3.0L turbo-charged V6 engine is capable of doing 0-60mph in just under 2 sec. Aston Martin Valhalla scores a perfect 10 in acceleration and launch.

With an impressive 9.2 rating in handling, this car is a joy to ride on the flat terrains of Mexico.

4) Bugatti Divo

Divo is a track-focused hypercar by Bugatti and is undoubtedly one of the fastest cars in Forza Horizon 5. Under the hood, it boasts a 8.0L quad turbo-charged W16 engine which produces a massive 1479hp.

Bugatti Divo has a top speed of 399 km/hr and can do 0-60mph in 2.4 seconds. With a performance index of 958, it is one of the rarest cars to find in the game.

3) Bugatti Veyron Super Sport

Another AWD supercar from Bugatti, the Veyron is not a new name for car enthusiasts. With the same engine as the Divo, Veyron can reach a remarkable top speed of 431 km/hr. It can do 0-60mph in just 2.4 seconds and needs 1.6 seconds more to reach 100mph. With a performance index of 913, it's an absolute beast on the road.

2) BMW X5 M Forza Edition

Unlike the aforementioned hyper cars, the BMW X5 M is a performance SUV. The 4.4L Twin Turbocharged engine may not be that impressive on paper but it is capable of producing a huge torque of 679 N.M.

This massive torque makes it one of the quickest accelerating cars in the game. The BMW X5 M Forza Edition received a perfect score in handling, acceleration and launch which makes it extremely capable for races in Forza Horizon 5.

1) Lamborghini Sesto Elemento Forza Edition

Lamborghini Sesto Elemento Forza Edition is a track-focused speed machine with a lot to talk about under the hood. The 5.4L Naturally aspirated V10 is capable of reaching a top speed of 344 km/hr which makes it even faster than the Lamborghini Veneno.

Though the stock vehicle can do 0-100mph in 5.2 seconds, a few upgrades can make it accelerate from 0-100mph in just 3.8 seconds.

