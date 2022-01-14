5 best trucks in Forza Horizon 5 

Forza Horizon 5 has succeeded in winning over racing-game enthusiasts, similar to its predecessors.

In little over two months since its release, the game has managed to amass over 15 million active players after witnessing a player count of 4.5 million on the day of launch.

Forza Horizon 5 owes much of its success to its wide variety of cars and their customizability. The game featured over 500 vehicles during the launch, the highest for any Forza title. With future DLCs bringing more cars to the game, fans have a lot to be excited about.

Top 5 trucks to try in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 has a variety of cars suited for several different terrains. Listed below are the five best Trucks in the game.

Mercedes-Benz #24 Tankpool24 Racing Truck 2015

RJ Anderson #37 Polaris RZR-Rockstar Energy Pro 2 Truck 2016

Ford #25 "BROCKY" Ultra4 Bronco RTR 2017

Jeep Trailcat 2016

Ford #11 Rockstar F-150 Trophy Truck 2014

5) Ford #11 Rockstar F-150 Trophy Truck 2014

This is a fairly expensive off-road truck that would require players to spend 500,000 CR at the Autoshow. Ford Rockstar may come up short when compared against the other mentions on the list. However, its 7.5L Naturally-Aspired V8 engine produces 850 bhp to compete against some of the best trucks in Forza.

Cost: 500,000 CR

500,000 CR Performance Rating: A/731

Speed Handling Acceleration Launch Braking Offroad 5.6 3.3 4.6 4.5 4.8 9.1

4) Jeep Trailcat 2016

Costing 75,000 creds, the 2016 Jeep Trailcat is one of the most cost-effective options for a goof off-road drive in Forza Horizon 5. With the appropriate customizations, players can overcome any challenge in their path during their off-roading endeavors with the Jeep Trailcat.

Cost: 75,000 CR

75,000 CR Performance Rating: A/744

Speed Handling Acceleration Launch Braking Offroad 6.2 3.9 5.5 4.1 4.0 10

3) Ford #25 "BROCKY" Ultra4 Bronco RTR

The Ford "Brocky" Ultra4 Bronco RTR rocks a classic off-road appearance and has a perfect in-game score for the attribute. This 2017 pre-tuned car is based on the iconic first-generation Ford Bronco, capable of delivering an overall performance matching its off-road capability given the correct tuning.

Cost: 500,000 CR

500,000 CR Performance Rating: A/748

Speed Handling Acceleration Launch Braking Offroad 4.7 4.1 6.1 5.2 5.2 10

2) RJ Anderson #37 Polaris RZR-Rockstar Energy Pro 2 Truck

The 2016 RJ Pro 2 Truck boasts a 7.2L naturally-aspired V8 engine that produces a whopping 850 bhp. Together with a 9.9 rating for its off-road attributes, the truck can topple any obstruction in its path.

RJ Pro 2 Truck has an impressive power-to-weight ratio of 500 hp per ton, giving it the upper hand over most other trophy trucks in the franchise.

Cost: 500,000 CR

500,000 CR Performance Rating: A/776

Speed Handling Acceleration Launch Braking Offroad 5.9 3.7 4.5 4.2 5.1 9.9

1) Mercedes-Benz #24 Tankpool24 Racing Truck

The Mercedes-Benz Racing Truck is a regular feature on the Forza game series. The truck boasts a 12.8L Turbocharged Inline-6 engine capable of producing an enormous yield of 1080 horsepower and 3688 ft-lb of torque.

In Forza Horizon 5. the truck has the perfect score for Launch, with excellent ratings in Acceleration and Off-road.

Cost: Can be purchased only through Auction House

Can be purchased only through Auction House Performance Rating: A/800

Speed Handling Acceleration Launch Braking Offroad 6.1 3.3 8.8 10 5.3 9.7

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha