5 best off-road cars in Forza Horizon 5

Dirt and Rally events are a big part of Forza Horizon 5’s multiplayer, and there are particular cars in the game that suit this type of competition very well.

However, with a roster of over 500 vehicles, most players find it hard to go for a car that not just suits their playstyle but also fits the type of race that they are opting for.

Dirt and Rally races have their own set of vehicles that gamers should invest in, and just employing picks like the 2018 Bugatti Chiron for all races will not make the cut. Users are bound to have a bad experience no matter how fast the car is.

Forza Horizon 5 Dirt and Rally guide: Top 5 off-road cars to invest in

1) 1986 Hoonigan Ford RS200 Evolution

A surprisingly competent car in regular events as well (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

Rarity: Epic

Epic Cost: 500,000 CR

500,000 CR Speed: 7.6

7.6 Handling: 6.5

6.5 Acceleration: 9.5

9.5 Launch: 5.1

5.1 Braking: 5.3

5.3 Off: 8.3

8.3 Performance Index: S2 904

The 1986 Hoonigan Ford RS200 Evolution is one of the best off-road cars that Forza Horizon 5 players can get their hands on within the budget, which won’t blow a hole through their virtual savings in the game.

The car has a short wheelbase and weighs less than 2500lb, allowing it to have incredible maneuverability on corners, and making it significantly easier to control while drifting.

The car excels at Dirt and Rally events and can be surprisingly competent in regular events. However, for Forza Horizon 5 gamers to use the Hoonigan during regular races, they will need to drop its S2 class to an S1 or below, which can either be done manually or by using a tune-up created by another player.

2) Ford Bronco R

Many consider the Ford Bronco R to be the best A-Class off-road car in the game (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

Rarity: Epic/ Common (Welcome Pack)

Epic/ Common (Welcome Pack) Cost: 250,000 CR/ Free (Welcome Pack)

250,000 CR/ Free (Welcome Pack) Speed: 6.1

6.1 Handling: 3.9

3.9 Acceleration: 8.8

8.8 Launch: 9.9

9.9 Braking: 5.4

5.4 Off: 9.9

9.9 Performance Index: A 800

Technically, there are two versions of the Ford Bronco R, but they are both essentially the same car that Forza Horizon 5 players can get their hands on in two different ways.

The car is a part of the Welcome Pack, and if users purchase it, they get the Ford for free. Those not opting for the bundle will need to buy its Epic variant for 250,000 Credits. However, they are essentially the same car, boasting the same stats and performance features.

Many Forza Horizon 5 gamers consider the Ford Bronco R to be the best A-Class off-road car in the game and comes highly recommended for Rallies.

3) 2016 Jeep Trailcat

The Trailcat can be either bought from the Autoshop or gained as a reward (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

Rarity: Epic

Epic Cost: 75,000 CR

75,000 CR Speed: 6.2

6.2 Handling: 3.9

3.9 Acceleration: 5.5

5.5 Launch: 4.1

4.1 Braking: 4.0

4.0 Off: 10

10 Performance Index: A 744

When it comes to all-around performance on off-road tracks and events, few cars can compete with what the 2016 Jeep Trailcat brings to the table. Once the vehicle gets a reliable S1 tune-up, it becomes one of the best of its class, and the 75,000 Credit cost also makes it incredibly affordable for players who are still new to the game.

The Trailcat can be either bought from the Autoshop or gained as a reward by completing the “Born to Win” Accolade, which users can only achieve by winning every Cross Country event.

4) Toyota T100 Baja

The Toyota T100 Baja provides the biggest bang for the buck in-game (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

Rarity: Legendary

Legendary Cost: 500,000 CR

500,000 CR Speed: 4.7

4.7 Handling: 3.7

3.7 Acceleration: 5.9

5.9 Launch: 6.0

6.0 Braking: 4.7

4.7 Off: 10

10 Performance Index: B 693

The Legendary Toyota T100 Baja is not at all easy to acquire in Forza Horizon 5. Gamers will not find it in the Autoshow or even in the Auction House, as the only way to get this is by completing a “barn find” in the game.

Players will be required to unlock the Baja Expedition from the Adventure Chapter menu and complete it to reveal the car’s location.

The Toyota T100 Baja provides the biggest bang for the buck in Forza Horizon 5 and is highly recommended by veterans for off-road events and races.

5) AMG Transport Dynamics M12S Warthog CST 2554

The car has fantastic acceleration and maneuverability on off-road tracks (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

Rarity: Legendary

Legendary Cost: 850,000 CR

850,000 CR Speed: 4.2

4.2 Handling: 4.1

4.1 Acceleration: 8.6

8.6 Launch: 10

10 Braking: 6.7

6.7 Off: 10

10 Performance Index: A 719

The M12 Warthog CST in Forza Horizon 5 launches off the line with little to no wheel spin, despite having 86% central differential bias towards the rear. And though it lacks a reliable top speed, the car more than makes up for it with fantastic acceleration and maneuverability on off-road tracks.

The vehicle is ideal for Dirt and Rally races that do not rely on speed but rather maneuverability and control on turns and sharp corners.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

