Forza Horizon 5 Blazing Thunder Treasure Hunt bug: What we know so far

The Blazing Thunder Treasure Hunt is one of the new challenges that arrived with the new season of Forza Horizon 5.

However, much like some of the other features in the game, players are finding the challenge to be bugged, as they are unable to complete the objective in any way.

The problem is primarily faced by those who have already completed and 3-starred all the trailblazers before, which is why they cannot see the red circle showing the region of the treasure chest.

But that’s not to say that Forza Horizon 5 players who have not 3-starred the trailblazers are immune to the issue. The community is uncertain what is causing the bug and if there is any way for players to work around it and complete the event.

Is there a possible solution yet for the Blazing Thunder Treasure Hunt bug in Forza Horizon 5?

Unfortunately, the Forza Horizon 5 community has yet to come up with a solution to the problem. Many suggest that players wait for Playground Games to patch out the issue before trying out the mission.

The Blazing Thunder Treasure hunt clue reads, “Come as you are for a blazing trilogy across any trails.” As soon as the event starts, it is supposed to immediately show a red circle around the objective. However, players are not getting the objective maker, even if they have not 3-starred the other trailblazers.

The Forza Horizon 5 community has tried various ways to trigger the completion but to no avail. Nothing seems to have worked, from changing cars to spawning out liveries to even restarting the game.

Image via Forza Horizon 5

From the Reddit threads, it’s also evident that the completion is being triggered at random, and it’s not certain what qualifies as a success so that players can tap into that exploit and gain the 50,000 CR prize for the event.

Also Read Article Continues below

While players who have not 3-starred all the trailblazers can try and complete the Blazing Thunder Treasure Hunt, success is not guaranteed, and waiting for the hotfix now might be the only solution.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha