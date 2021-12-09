How Secret Santa Event will work in Forza Horizon 5

As Christmas approaches, Forza Horizon 5 is also bringing the players various activities that they can partake in, to fit into the festive mood.

The Secret Santa Event is going to be a part of Series 2 in Forza Horizon 5, which is going to feature new Accolades, Festival Playlists, and new cars from various manufacturers. Also, players will be able to see certain changes made to the map of Forza Horizon 5, including the addition of Ice Rink which is fully explorable in the game.

Among all these additions to the game, the Secret Santa Event remains a big excitement for the community, and this article will be giving all the known details about the upcoming event.

All details about the Secret Santa Event in Forza Horizon 5

Taking part in the Forza Horizon 5’s celebration of the Secret Santa Event is fairly simple and not very hard to enter.

To get rewarded from the Secret Santa event, players need to reach the goal of sending an unidentified number of gifts, in this case, vehicles available in the game to other players. The gifting can be done through the Forzathon shop or gift drops that appear after every Barn Find.

In Series 1, a total of fourteen Barn Finds were made available, which players can explore to get their hands on exotic legendary cars that can not be found in the Forza Horizon 5 Auto Show shop. Upon finding each Barn in the game, players get the option to gift cars, which they can use to complete the Secret Santa event.

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon Here's everything you can expect in Summer Festival Playlist when it kicks off tomorrow! Where are you planning to start? Here's everything you can expect in Summer Festival Playlist when it kicks off tomorrow! Where are you planning to start? https://t.co/8PxgivlP92

As for the rewards from the Secret Santa Event, players will be getting an exclusive Santa Outfit and a mystery car that remains completely unknown to everyone. The mystery car is something everyone is looking out for, as it has gained a lot of attention and raised the curiosity of players.

Since the event hasn’t come out yet, this is all that is known about the upcoming event in Forza Horizon 5. However, after the release of the new event, it is inevitable that new information will eventually surface.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider