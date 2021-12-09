How to make custom liveries in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5’s livery system allows players a great deal of freedom to experiment with their vehicle’s cosmetic appeal and performance when it comes to car customization.

From allowing them to fine-tune their car themselves to downloading and applying the designs and modifications created by others, players are at liberty to mix and match in whatever way they want.

While some parts of the livery system like the “Designs & Paints” are easy to use, players new to the franchise are having a tough time wrapping their heads around some more complicated features like the “Custom Upgrade” option.

The custom tuning and upgrade part of the livery editor is pretty complex in Forza Horizon 5, and players should invest a good deal of time to understand the system and swap changes in and out to see what works for them and what doesn’t.

Making custom liveries in Forza Horizon 5

In order to access the “ Custom Upgrade” option, Forza Horizon 5 players must first go into the livery setting and navigate the “Upgrades & Tuning” section.

The complicated part arises right after, as then players will encounter the six different categories of Engine, Platform and Handling, Drivetrain, Tires and Rims, Aero and Appearance, and Conversion.

There is no straight-up guide to make tuning easier in Forza Horizon 5. That is why players are advised to spend a bit of time mixing and matching the upgrades in the livery.

However, one big mistake that newer players tend to make with their liveries is customizing other sections before tweaking the Conversion.

The Conversion option is the most important for custom upgrades in the livery system, as some of its subcategories directly affect what parts are available in the other options.

If players have already invested credits fine-tuning their cars and then go on to make changes to their liveries in the Conversion option, they will instantly lose all previous upgrades.

This is one of the reasons the livery system in Forza Horizon 5 gets a bit complicated, and it has become a rule of thumb amongst players to first work on Conversion and then move on to the other options.

Additionally, to make things a bit easier Forza Horizon 5 also allows players to apply Auto-upgrade on their vehicles and fits those who want to customize their car towards a specific performance class.

