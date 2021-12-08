Forza Horizon 5 livery rules, and things that can get you banned from the game

While Forza Horizon 5 allows players to customize their cars whichever way they want, they have a set of strict guidelines that fans need to follow.

Not everything is permitted in the game. As the community has encountered recently, breaking the rules in Forza Horizon 5 can get a player banned for 8,000 years. It was seen in a case where one player used the livery system to put the face of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un alongside the banner of food conglomerate KFC.

Forza Horizon 5’s breathtaking visuals and gameplay make it one of the most engaging and immersive racing games of recent times. It gives the players a lot of freedom. However, there are certain things that they will actively need to avoid doing if they wish to continue enjoying Playground Games’ latest masterpiece.

What gets players banned in Forza Horizon 5?

Forza Horizon 5 players can go through an extensive list of rules in the game’s official support and enforcement blog. However, today’s article will look to provide a TLDR and point out some of the major infractions that players need to be wary of.

1) No offensive livery content

Forza Horizon 5’s livery system is an incredible way to customize a car. This often leads players to showcase offensive content on them, like the Kim Jong-Un incident mentioned above, or the most recent “Free Candy” fiasco.

WolfManVince @WolfManVince I got banned from certain features for 7 days in Forza Horizon 5 for putting "Free Candy" on a transport van. 😅 I got banned from certain features for 7 days in Forza Horizon 5 for putting "Free Candy" on a transport van. 😅

Playground Games draws a strict line when it comes to what players can show in their cars.

Personal information, links to other websites, pornographic content, nudity, violent images, and any sentence that has “free _” in it will not be tolerated by the developers and will lead to a ban.

As Playground Games and Turn 10 studios follow a 3 strike system, the severity of the punishment will depend on the offense.

2) Griefing and other forms of in-game toxicity

Multiplayer titles can be an increasingly frustrating experience, as players often tend to violate a code of conduct and give into unsportsmanlike behavior.

Hence, while Forza Horizon 5 will tolerate a limited amount of raging, it will not look past intentional and constant toxic behavior.

The enforcement guidelines state,

“Going out of your way to intentionally cause wrecking in multiplayer races goes against the spirit of the game and can result in enforcement action. While the occasional drift tap or nudge is unavoidable, reckless or malicious driving can warrant enforcement action. This is enforced much more strictly in the Forza Motorsport series, but is enforceable in any Forza title.”

Griefers who like to go out of their way to ruin the gameplay experience of others will be met with a severe penalty, and repeated strikes can lead to a permanent ban.

3) Cheating, unauthorized modifications and soliciting

Forza Horizon 5 developers look at cheating and other underhanded methods of exploiting the game as one of the biggest evils. So if a player is found employing third-party applications of any sort to gain an edge in either the auction house, matchmaking, or coming across parts and modifications that they did not pay for in the game, the consequences will indeed be severe.

Additionally, unauthorized modifications that are not part of the game are also prohibited, along with selling in-game collectibles like cars, parts, credits, wheel spins, and experience, for real-life currency.

4) Other user-generated offenses

Apart from using inappropriate content in the livery system, there are also some other user-generated offenses that players need to be aware of. The most important one of them is the uploading of inappropriate content to layer groups, photos, profile images, and other forms of visual media that is related to Forza Horizon 5.

Hence, this will also include media that is outside the game itself and will include streaming and social media platforms like Mixer, YouTube, Twitch, Reddit, Twitter, Discord, etc.

Disclaimer: While this article did go over some of the major infractions that players will need to be wary of. There are also some minor offenses that fans are advised to go over on the official enforcement blog if they wish to have a ban-free Forza Horizon 5 experience.

