Forza Horizon 5 player allegedly banned for putting "Free Candy" on his car

Forza Horizon 5, the latest iteration of the Xbox’s flagship racing franchise, is arguably not only one of the best racing games but rather one of the best games of 2021, across all genres. Developed by Playground Games, the titles takes the players to the vast open-world of Mexico, divided into unique biomes, each with its own weather cycle.

Recently, a player was allegedly banned from installing tuning set up and downloading liveries, as he put “Free Candy” on his car. The ban was possibly handed to the player for breaking the guidelines.

Forza Horizon 5 player allegedly banned from installing tuning set up and downloading liveries

One of the best features of the Forza Horizon series, which makes a return in Forza Horizon 5, is user-created livery. This, paired with the massive list of vehicles in Forza Horizon 5, means that a player can turn any vehicle into whatever car they choose.

A player recently posted in r/gaming over on Reddit, which can be found here, claiming that he was recently banned from installing tuning set up and downloading liveries, as he put a “Free Candy” livery on his white van.

Unmedicated ADHD @Dunkindiabetes @SophNar0747 They gave me a 7 day ban in Forza Horizon 3 for making a white van with “free candy inside” written on it @SophNar0747 They gave me a 7 day ban in Forza Horizon 3 for making a white van with “free candy inside” written on it

JoLo @Jolothecodplaya Banned for no reason other than a v12 van that said free candy😹😹 wow! @ForzaMotorsport some one help unban me Banned for no reason other than a v12 van that said free candy😹😹 wow! @ForzaMotorsport some one help unban me

Blond Bandit @BasedRaccoon Also found out that you can’t put “Free Candy” on the sides of vans in Forza anymore, gotta protect all those polygonal children. Also found out that you can’t put “Free Candy” on the sides of vans in Forza anymore, gotta protect all those polygonal children.

WolfManVince @WolfManVince I got banned from certain features for 7 days in Forza Horizon 5 for putting "Free Candy" on a transport van. 😅 I got banned from certain features for 7 days in Forza Horizon 5 for putting "Free Candy" on a transport van. 😅

This Free Candy has been a bannable offense over in Forza games for quite a while, dating back to Forza Horizon 2 and Forza Motorsports 6. The Forza Enforcement Guidelines, in the context of Inappropriate User Generated Content (UGC) mention,

Vans with "free candy" or other similar "free __" wording

Previously many players have been banned due to sporting a Free Candy livery on their vehicles. Quite recently, a player was banned for 8000 years for sharing featuring images of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un alongside the banner of food conglomerate KFC.

The list of Inappropriate User Generated Content (UGC) is as follows,

Profanity or other offensive terms or gestures: This includes phrases such as "FTP," "ACAB," "CIP," and other abbreviations.

Harassment, abuse, or bullying of other players.

Nudity or other se*ual content, including in-game se*ual content.

Harm or violence against people or animals, or promotion of self-harm – including but not limited to the imagery of firearms.

Cheating, or promoting the use of unauthorized game modifications.

Use of illegal drugs or controlled substances.

Other illegal activities.

P*rnographic website logos or similar.

Personal information such as phone numbers or personal addresses.

Vans with "free candy" or other similar "free __" wording.

Certain notorious individuals, organizations, or events.

Specific iconography, including but not limited to: Found here.

Also Read Article Continues below

While this incident may seem like an innocent joke, it can have much darker implications, which, understandably, Playground Games and Xbox want to distance Forza Horizon 5 from.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar