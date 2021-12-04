Forza Horizon 5 December update patch notes: Full list of changes revealed

The December 3, 2021 update to Forza Horizon 5 brought a major slew of changes, from over 20 new cars to major bug fixes.

Developed by Playground Games and published by Xbox, the latest entry of Xbox’s flagship racing franchise is quintessentially the best racing game of 2021. The game takes players to the vast and diverse open world of Mexico, with a slew of diverse cars to cruise with.

The December update of Forza Horizon 5 brings a lot of updates and bug fixes. Let’s take a look at the patch notes.

Forza Horizon 5 December update patch notes

Version Number:

Xbox One: 2.414.967.0

2.414.967.0 Xbox Series: 3.414.967.0

3.414.967.0 PC: 3.414.967.0

3.414.967.0 Steam: 1.414.967.0

Game Stability updates and fixes in Forza Horizon 5

Various stability fixes

Fixed crash that could occur when loading Chapter 6 in the Born Fast Horizon Story

Fixed crash that could occur when replaying the Canyon Expedition

Fixed a soft lock that could occur during the Baja Expedition

Multiplayer updates and fixes in Forza Horizon 5

Improvements for an issue where convoy members and other players can disappear

Horizon Open - Reduced the number of races in Open Racing events before a car change, from 5 to 3

Horizon Open - Removed The Goliath from pool to prevent long wait for race completion

Horizon Open - Street Race routes will now be at night

Horizon Open - Removed S2 Cross Country races from rotation

Horizon Open - Fixed issue with scoring HUD in Open Drifting

Eliminator - Randomised position of Eliminator car drops

Fixed an issue where searching for a convoy via 'Find a Convoy' could result in an infinite load

Convoy leaders accepting a Forza LINK invite now accept for the whole convoy

The Convoy icon on Player Label in the map has been updated to be more readable

Horizon Arcade - Score target now scales based on number of participants

Horizon Arcade - Fixed an issue where convoy members were seeing different score totals

Horizon Arcade - Prioritise grouping players in larger groups when the event starts

Horizon Arcade - Increased the time at which a Horizon Arcade event radius will appear on the map ahead of it starting to 10 minutes

Horizon Arcade - Adjusted completion requirements for some Horizon Arcade events

Horizon Arcade - Fixed issue where finding a Barn Find during a Horizon Arcade event could leave players in a bad game state

Horizon Arcade - Fixed issue where Horizon Arcade Mini Missions HUD wouldn't show players when the next mission is starting

Horizon Arcade - Added unique icons for each Horizon Arcade game type on the map

Horizon Arcade - Fixed an issue where some ramps might not appear during Horizon Arcade bullseye events

Horizon Arcade - Reduced the completion requirements as part of Festival Playlist

Made car restrictions for Horizon Tour clearer

Fixed issue where beating a record in Rivals and Series Rivals wouldn't provide a new rival in the post-race screen

Fixed issue where players could see incorrect points total in Playground Games events when a player left

Fixed issue where no traffic was present for online street races

Fixed issue with destination pin when playing expeditions in co-op

Fixed issue with AI cars disappearing when playing expeditions in co-op

Wheel Compatibility updates and fixes in Forza Horizon 5

Fixed an issue where button prompts were not appearing for users with a Logitech G920

Exploits updates and fixes in Forza Horizon 5

Fixed an issue where players could tune their car to a higher class vehicle before starting a race

Fixed an issue where times from Blueprint events could be erroneously posted to the leaderboard for the race at that location

Fixed an issue in Forza Horizon 5 where players were able to post to Rivals and PR Stunt leaderboards when using modified game speed settings

PC updates and fixes in Forza Horizon 5

Fixed issue where Pause Menu could show two tabs at once when changing focus away from the game and unpausing with a controller

Fixed issue where mouse input was being ignored in the Horizon Story Post Race Stars screen

Stopped mouse being able to move the camera during Pre-Race cinematic

Fixed an issue where low video memory warning could be displayed incorrectly on AMD Renoir

Fixed an issue in Forza Horizon 5 where running at 3440x1440 resolution would cause graphical artifactscolorcaliper on the screen edge

Improved messaging around out of date drivers

Cars updates and fixes in Forza Horizon 5

'98 Toyota Supra RZ - Corrected window trim issue and various other fixes to upgrade parts

Added Freeroam Convertible functionality to the Willys Jeep and Porsche 918 Spyder

'18 BMW M5 - Corrected color in front left brake caliper

'70 Mercury Cyclone Spoiler - Stock brakes can't be painted

Fixed DeLorean logo on the Car Collection screen

Reduced Transmission whine on stock car audio

Updated the engine audio for the Porsche 918 Spyder

Accolades updates and fixes in Forza Horizon 5

Fixed an issue in Forza Horizon 5 where some completed Accolades could reset to being incomplete

Fixed an issue in Forza Horizon 5 with Accolades for photographing the statues in the El Camino story not unlocking

Fixed an issue in Forza Horizon 5 where the Accolade for taking a shortcut in the final Lucha De Carreteras story chapter would not unlock

Fixed "Raised in the Desert" not requiring the player to be in the designated car

Fixed "Unlimited Power" description to say Unlimited Off-road rather than Extreme Off-road

Fixed "Ready, Set, Go!" unlocking if the player lost the race

Removed some Accolades which could become incompletable which required the player to complete a PR Stunt in a specific car

Corrected typo on the "A True Advantage" description from 2018 to 2019 Aston Martin Vantage

Fixed "Ford of the Wings" where the objective wouldn't appear when pinned

Fixed issue where "Monster Destroyer" would not complete if the player wins after a restart

Updated the "Canon Run" accolades to use the correct name

Corrected the number of air skills required for the "Air In A G Wagon" Accolade

Fixed an issue in Forza Horizon 5 with the "Unbeatable Dirt Racing" Accolade counting progress incorrectly

Fixed "Money To Burn" Accolade directing players to the wrong drift zone

Updated "Don't Break It, There Isn't Many Left" Accolade to inform players of danger signs they need to complete

Fixed issue where pinning Accolades for some danger signs would not set the route correctly

Added ability to jump to rewards in the Accolade menus

Super7 updates and fixes in Forza Horizon 5

Super7 second pre-event screen now shows Title and Description rather than the Creator and Description

Fixed issue in Super7 where players can experience a long load if creating a challenge far from a road

Fixed issue where Super7 challenge props wouldn't load after publishing

Fixed issue where the player could stop getting new Super7 challenges

Removed an incorrect VO line from playing when returning to Freeroam from Super7

Other updates and fixes in Forza Horizon 5

Fixed an issue in Forza Horizon 5 where Seasonal PR Stunts would state 1mph/1ft/1m more required despite meeting the completion criteria

EventLab - Props will now appear as the color variant selected before being placed

Removed some erroneous props present in the stadium when creating EventLab events

Fixed an issue in Forza Horizon 5 where players could not see their own Events in the Event Blueprints menu

Changed "Place" variable in Rules of Play to "Rank" to be more representative

Fixed issue in Blueprint Builder where prop thumbnail wouldn't appear

Altered the flow of the Forza LINK tutorial to avoid players with custom control mappings getting stuck

Added scrolling delay too long Forza LINK phrases to help with legibility

Fixed an issue with Forza LINK when sending "Follow me" in reply to the barn find request not setting a route

Rewinding during a showcase could cause the game to ignore the offline game speed accessibility setting

Infiniti Car Collection now awards the "STONKS" Forza LINK phrase

Fixed issue where the player would get spawned in the wrong location when replaying Expeditions

An added accessibility option to progress Horizon Stories without completing the proceeding challenges

Fixed Hall of Fame banners not prioritizing friends who had joined the Hall of Fame

Fixed various bad Fast Travel points which could leave the player stuck

Fixed an issue in Forza Horizon 5 where the Lugar Tranquilo player home could become locked again after having purchased it

Fixed player labels showing the wrong PI on the map

Marathon icon no longer overlaps the Horizon Street Scene outpost icon on the map

Change map filters to include the Eliminator map icon under multiplayer events, rather than Festival sites

Fixed camera clipping through scenery during post-race results in cinematic

Fixed issues with clipping on various clothing items in the character creator

Fixed issue in Forza Horizon 5 with price displaying incorrectly for Car Pass and Premium Add-Ons Bundle in Steam

Fixed an issue where Festival Playlist displayed more points earned than are achievable

Fixed prestige stars not appearing in online leaderboards

Added the ability to 'View Eligible Cars' on Seasonal PR Stunts in the Festival Playlist screen

Made the final checkpoint in street race events visually distinct from normal checkpoints

Made it so that the Add Layer feature in the Livery Editor now correctly adds the layer to the top of the stack

Fixed Achievement tracking for the "Unlimited Prowess" Achievement

Fixed an issue where players were able to skip the whole race in Chapter 2 of Lucha de Carreteras

Fixed an issue in Forza Horizon 5 where the radio could be turned back on after turning it off

Updated Fast Travel message from the pause menu to correctly inform players it will take them to the nearest Festival site

Fixed an issue in Forza Horizon 5 where players could be switched from manual to automatic gears after a cutscene

