5 fastest Forza Horizon 5 cars that are not very expensive

As a game harboring over 500 cars from launch day, Forza Horizon 5 can be a bit daunting for newer players, especially when it comes to picking the right wheels.

While some of the more premium vehicles like the Ferrari 250 GTO and Mercedes-Benz W154 will blow a hole through a player’s virtual savings, some are equally capable when it comes to performance but will not charge a premium.

So, today’s article will talk about five of the fastest cars that Forza Horizon 5 offers, which are not too expensive. These are some choice vehicles that users new to the franchise can opt for right away.

Kwik-Fit @Kwik_Fit



Don’t miss out on your chance to win Grand Prize including a Kwik Fit playseat with steering wheel and pedals next time you play 🎊 To celebrate the launch of Forza Horizon 5, we’re giving away a range of incredible prizes 🎊Don’t miss out on your chance to win Grand Prize including a Kwik Fit playseat with steering wheel and pedals next time you play @ForzaHorizon 5. 🎊 To celebrate the launch of Forza Horizon 5, we’re giving away a range of incredible prizes 🎊 Don’t miss out on your chance to win Grand Prize including a Kwik Fit playseat with steering wheel and pedals next time you play @ForzaHorizon 5. https://t.co/ihTN0CYPnR

Quickest Forza Horizon 5 cars that won’t break the wallet

1) Hoonigan Ford “Hoonicorn” Mustang

A car worth purchasing at its price (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

Rarity: Epic

Epic Cost: 500,000 CR

500,000 CR Speed: 9.2

9.2 Handling: 6.7

6.7 Acceleration: 10

10 Launch: 7.4

7.4 Breaking: 5.9

5.9 Off: 5.5

5.5 Performance Index: S2 951

Forza Horizon 5’s Hoonicorn Mustang is by far one of the fastest accelerating cars “at stock”. It can go from 0 to 100 mph in 3.15 seconds and is often preferred by veterans over the likes of the Porche 918 Spyder and Ferrari #1 Scuderia Ferrari 641.

However, the Hoonicorn’s handling is not that great, and its lower braking efficiency significantly limits its performance around corners. However, it’s very much worth purchasing a car that comes for 500,000 CR.

2) Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4

This car gives no wheelspin whatsoever during acceleration (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

Rarity: Epic

Epic Cost: 380,000 CR

380,000 CR Speed: 8.9

8.9 Handling: 7.1

7.1 Acceleration: 8.2

8.2 Launch: 7.4

7.4 Breaking: 7.3

7.3 Off: 5.0

5.0 Performance Index: S1 847

While the Aventador’s top speed and acceleration are not at par with the Hoonicorn Mustang, it more than makes up for it with its handling and cornering speed.

The Aventador’s drivetrain causes no wheelspin whatsoever during acceleration, even if the traction control is turned off. This significantly aids in cornering and eliminates the possibility of oversteer unless it’s pushed hard.

3) Formula Drift #357 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

One of the best vehicles within a budget (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

Rarity: Epic

Epic Cost: 150,000 CR

150,000 CR Speed: 8.9

8.9 Handling: 5.5

5.5 Acceleration: 5.1

5.1 Launch: 5.4

5.4 Breaking: 4.9

4.9 Off: 4.4

4.4 Performance Index: S1 835

Formula Drift #357 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is a high-performing drift car in Forza Horizon 5, which has an incredibly high top speed.

Its handling and acceleration are mediocre at best, but it will be one of the best vehicles to opt into within the budget for the price tag that it is available for.

4) Ultima Evolution Coupe 1020

It has better handling than most other vehicles of its tier (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

Rarity: Epic

Epic Cost: 300,000 CR

300,000 CR Speed: 8.8

8.8 Handling: 9.5

9.5 Acceleration: 7.7

7.7 Launch: 8.4

8.4 Breaking: 7.9

7.9 Off: 3.9

3.9 Performance Index: S2 961

The Ultimate Evolution Coupe is one of the more balanced racing cars on this list, which boasts an incredible top speed, along with some fantastic handling potential.

The car comes with a lightweight chassis in Forza Horizon 5, which allows it better handling than most other vehicles of its tier. This enables it to work equally well on both handling focused tracks and high-speed tracks.

5) Ferrari F12tdf

Many consider it the “sharpest-steering road-legal Ferrari’s” in the game (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

Rarity: Epic

Epic Cost: 500,000 CR

500,000 CR Speed: 8.8

8.8 Handling: 7.6

7.6 Acceleration: 6.5

6.5 Launch: 7.0

7.0 Breaking: 8.4

8.4 Off: 4.8

4.8 Performance Index: S1 884

Compared to its previous iteration in Forza Motorsport 7, the Ferrari F12tdf has seen an upgrade in both performance and handling in Forza Horizon 5.

Its braking efficiency has been improved considerably. Its lower weight ratios allow it to boast better handling while being able to corner with considerable ease. Many consider it the “sharpest-steering road-legal Ferrari’s” in the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer