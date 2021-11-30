5 best rally cars in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 made its way to stores for automobile and video game enthusiasts worldwide on November 9, 2021. The popular franchise introduced its latest edition with a whopping 500+ cars at launch, with the game's active player base amounting to over 10 million in the initial week.

Forza Horizon 5 features a range of cars built for tracks that run through various terrains. Regular updates to the game can ascertain the fact that players are far from seeing the final numbers on Forza's list of cars. Set in fictional Mexico, the ambient atmosphere of the game is just as fascinating as the racing experience it offers.

Top 5 rally cars to look out for in Forza Horizon 5

Rally cars, similar to off-road cars, are built to handle the rough, dirty terrain of the tracks featured in dirt races. Listed below are the five best rally cars in Forza Horizon 5:

Hoonigan Ford RS200 Evolution 1986 Hoonigan Gymkhana 10 Ford Escort Cosworth Group A 1991 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR 2008 Ford Racing Puma Forza Edition 1999 Hoonigan Ford "Hoonicorn" Mustang 1965

5) Hoonigan Ford "Hoonicorn" Mustang 1965

Hoonigan Ford "Hoonicorn" Mustang 1965 (Image via YouTube/ Hikari Sakai)

Being one of the fastest cars in the game, the Hoonigan Ford Mustang is an excellent purchase for 500,000 CR. Despite the average off-road ratings, the Hoonicorn is flexible across various surfaces and can be a suitable pick in rally races.

Cost: 500,000 CR

500,000 CR Performance Rating: S2/951

Speed Handling Acceleration Launch Braking Offroad 9.2 6.7 10 7.4 5.9 5.5

4) Hoonigan Ford RS200 Evolution 1986

Hoonigan Ford RS200 Evolution 1986 (Image via YoutTube / DUBS)

This car is a custom variant of the Hoonigan Ford RS200 Evolution featured in Forza Horizon 4. An absolute must-have for rally enthusiasts in Forza Horizon 5, the S2 car features a menacing acceleration of 9.5, complemented by a 7.6 speed rating and 8.3 offroad rating.

Cost: 500,000 CR

500,000 CR Performance Rating: S2/904

Speed Handling Acceleration Launch Braking Offroad 7.6 6.5 9.5 5.1 5.3 8.3

3) Hoonigan Gymkhana 10 Ford Escort Cosworth Group A 1991

Hoonigan Gymkhana 10 Ford Escort Cosworth Group A 1991 (Image via Forza Horizon)

The car is a customized version of the Ford Escort RS Cosworth, which featured in the game's predecessor. Boasting a 9.1 acceleration and 8.7 launch score, along with a 7.6 offroad rating, the S1 rated Hoonigan Gymkhana 10 can help players drift through the rocky terrains of Mexico with ease.

Cost: 500,000 CR

500,000 CR Performance Rating: S1/862

Speed Handling Acceleration Launch Braking Offroad 7.8 6.2 9.1 8.7 5.3 7.6

2) Ford Racing Puma Forza Edition 1999

Ford Racing Puma Forza Edition 1999 (Image via Forza Horizon)

Compared to the default C-class Ford Racing Puma, the Forza Edition offers heightened stats in acceleration (9.4), launch (6.0) and off-road ratings (8.0). With an exquisite set of headlights, this car is quite the show stealer as well.

Cost: 500,000 CR

500,000 CR Performance Rating: S1/900

Speed Handling Acceleration Launch Braking Offroad 5.7 6.3 9.4 6.0 5.8 8.0

1) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR 2008 "Welcome Pack"

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR 2008 (Image via Forza Horizon)

The Welcome Pack version of the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR has boosted stats in comparison to its original variant. Superior ratings in acceleration (9.2) and speed (7.1) and the Mitsubishi's excellent off-road (8.1) qualities make the Lancer Evolution X GSR one of the most efficient rally cars in the game.

Cost: 43,000 CR

43,000 CR Performance Rating: A/800

Speed Handling Acceleration Launch Braking Offroad 7.1 5.8 9.2 4.6 4.1 8.1

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi