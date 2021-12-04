5 fastest 0-60 MPH acceleration cars in Forza Horizon 5

Acceleration and top-speed play important parts in Forza Horizon 5.

Car racing has various genres and needs a different type of tuning to fit each specification. When the term acceleration comes up, it is mostly suitable for drag races. A race car’s acceleration is measured in seconds and calculated between 0-60 MPH and 0-100 MPH speed ranges.

Since Forza Horizon 5 provides over 500 cars in its base version, it is hard to know which one has the fastest acceleration. Hence, this article will shortlist five cars with the fastest acceleration in Forza Horizon 5.

Five cars boasting the fastest 0-60 acceleration in Forza Horizon 5

5) BMW X5M (2.032 seconds)

BMW X5 M in the game (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

In Forza Horizon 5, the BMW X5M has a perfect acceleration and handling score. Furthermore, it can reach a speed of 60 MPH in just 2.032 seconds. However, this is only possible if the tuning is coded with 195 933 626.

4) Koenigsegg Jesko (1.585 seconds)

Koenigsegg Jesko in the game (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

Swedish-based car manufacturer Koenigsegg is known for building a few of the fastest cars in the world, including Agera and One:1. With Jesko, Koenigsegg made no compromises, imbuing it with one of the fastest 0-60 MPH acceleration figures. The car reaches 60 MPH in just 1.585 seconds and is tuning coded with 134 766 171.

3) Mosler MT900S (1.553 seconds)

Mosler MT900S in the game (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

Built by Mosler Automotive, this vehicle is banned in real-life races for being too good, however, that isn’t the case in Forza Horizon 5. The 2011 car can easily reach 60 MPH in 1.553 seconds having been tuning coded with 159 398 204. With this acceleration, it competes with Koenigsegg Jesko which has its name as the fastest car in the game.

2) Lamborghini Diablo GTR (1.484 seconds)

Lamborghini Diablo in the game (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

The Lamborghini Diablo GTR doesn’t fail to outshine other modern cars in terms of acceleration in Forza Horizon 5. Tuned with the code 124 926 488, players can easily reach 0-60 MPH in 1.484 which is quite impressive for its age.

1) Rimac Concept 2 (1.222 seconds)

Rimac Concept 2 in the game (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

The S tier supercar has the fastest pickup time and needs just 1.222 seconds to reach 60 MPH from a stationary position. The Rimac Concept two also goes with the name Nevera and has the fastest acceleration if coded with 245 303 219.

