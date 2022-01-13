Is Forza Horizon 4 worth playing in 2022?

Forza Horizon 4 is the immediate predecessor of what has been one of the best games to be released in 2021. Forza Horizon 5 has been widely appreciated and loved by fans and critics since its release. However, the latest release has built on the great work done by the previous game of the series.

Forza Horizon 4 was released on Windows and Xbox in 2016 and also has an enhanced edition. The game boasts a vast number of cars and different game modes. In addition, there are even a couple expansions that players can enjoy.

The several awards it has won, within and outside its genre, are a testament to the fact of the game's quality. However, with a newer Forza Horizon game now easily available, one can naturally wonder if the 2016 game is worth picking up at all.

Forza Horizon 4 forms the backbone of its successor's accomplishments

Forza Horizon 4 was quite ahead of its time. There has been no dearth of racing games as the genre is quite saturated. However, there are valid positives going for the game which helps it to stand tall among competitors.

Beautiful environment

The fourth installment keeps the adrenaline pumping when it comes to races. The game is set across a fictionalized world of Scotland, including iconic places like the Scottish high-lands and the Lake District.

What makes the environment more incredible is the dynamic weather system that is part of the game. Although the seasons are fixed across servers, the components in the world would show changes based on the season. All of this makes up for an incredible background to racing, especially if it's in the middle of a full-blown storm.

Fun races

Racing in Forza Horizon 4 has the same element of thrill associated with it. Each server puts upto 72 drivers against each other. There have been many modes that have been added to the game, including innovative ones like a battle royale type mode where the drivers take on each other.

Huge roster of cars

Forza Horizon 4 has a catalog of over 750 officially licensed cars with several added to future DLCs. Cars from the iconic James Bond movies and from toy maker Hot Wheels are also part of the game thanks to content drops.

To make things more amazing, several cars were added as part of free DLCs. The DLCs also added new races to make things even more dynamic for players.

Expansions

The game received two expansions - Fortune Island and Lego Speed Champions. The first involved missions where players had to hunt for treasures with large amount of credits, and the expansion had several new cars and extreme weather.

The Lego Speed Champions introduced cars and a special race track from the toy house company. The map was buildable like people do with Legos in real life, and the expansion even had its own tracklists for the game.

Is it worth playing Forza Horizon 4 in 2022?

The game may not really be worth buying in 2022. However, unlike Forza Horizon 5, the game is a complete product. While the service may have stopped and the servers don't see as much action as they used to, there are hours of replayability in the offline part alone.

So I went back to Forza Horizon 4

Game Pass Ultimate owners can avail the game at no extra cost. For those players who already have a copy of the game or those who use slightly older systems, Forza Horizon 4 is still a lot of fun. Forza Horizon 5 may have taken the series to an all new level, but its predecessor still packs a lot of punch moving into the new year.

