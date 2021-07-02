5 best Android car games like Forza Horizon 4 in June 2021

Forza Horizon 4 is one of the most popular car racing titles in the video gaming world. The game is set in a breathtaking open-world environment.

Forza Horizon is not available on mobile gaming platforms. Players who are searching for alternatives can take a look at the list given below.

Also read: 5 best car games like Need for Speed for Android

Best car games like Forza Horizon 4

These are five of the best Android car games like Forza Horizon 4:

1) Horizon Chase – Thrilling Arcade Racing Game

Image via Esko's Gaming (YouTube)

This is for retro-racing gamers. The look and feel of this game might not be as realistic as Forza Horizon 4, but it is surely worth a try.

The classic arcade game has great soundtracks that complement different racing ambiences. With over 10 million downloads, the game has a rating of 4.6 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

2) Gear.Club – True Racing

Image via doreimOnde (YouTube)

Players can customize the cars in this title. Like Forza Horizon 4, players will get a realistic feel while driving cars in this title due to great engines and powerful suspensions.

The tracks and locations will surely make the driving experience memorable. The events and championships hosted by the title are quite exciting.

Download it from here.

3) GT Racing 2: The Real Car Exp

Image via AndroidGameplay4You (YouTube)

This title features licensed cars like the ones in Forza Horizon 4. Players can pick from Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari, Dodge, Nissan and more.

The title has 1400 events that players can take part in. They can connect with their friends over the internet and enjoy the game together.

Download it from here.

4) Dubai Drift 2

Image via Casual Mobile Gaming (YouTube)

Dubai Drift 2 can be enjoyed online like Forza Horizon 4. Players can compete against other racers around the world to be crowned champions.

The game features amazing arenas that players can race in. The title also has an impressive collection of sporting and racing cars.

Download it from here.

5) Asphalt 9: Legends

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Like Forza Horizon 4, this title is also an intense car racing game. Players can collect over 50 of the world’s best racing cars in this game.

There are 60 seasons and 800 events. Mobile gamers can compete against 7 players at a time in the online multiplayer mode of this game.

Download it from here.

Also read: 5 best online car racing games like Asphalt 9 for Android devices

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also read: 5 best racing games like Asphalt under 100 MB

Edited by Gautham Balaji