5 best online car racing games like Asphalt 9 for Android devices

When it comes to car games on Android devices, Asphalt 9 is one of the best titles. The great collection of hypercars in this game will surely impress players.

There are lots of car games that players can download from the Google Play Store.

Online car racing games like Asphalt 9

#1 - CSR Racing 2 – Car & Drag Racing Game

Like Asphalt 9, this title also has a great collection of supercars that players can ride. From Ferrari to Bugatti, the title offers over 200 licensed vehicles.

Due to its graphics, CSR Racing 2 takes hyperreal drag racing to the next level. This title has a great rating of 4.6 stars on the Google Play Store.

#2 - Forza Street: Tap Racing Game

The title has a collection of over 50 real cars, which can be upgraded for better performance. Like Asphalt 9, players can customize their cars to make it look cool.

The title is quite action-centric and involves quick races, story driven events, etc. The leaderboard helps players keep track of their position.

#3 - Gear.Club – True Racing

The best aspect of this game is the realism that comes with it. The game hosts championships and events that players can be a part of.

Mobile gamers can collect all their favorite cars like they did in Asphalt 9. Beautiful tracks and exotic locations will take players’ breath away.

#4 - City Racing 2: 3D Fun Epic Car Action Racing Game

The wide range of cars featured in this title will surely remind players of Asphalt 9. Players can race on 14 tracks spread over seven cities.

Players can compete with players all over the world in this title where the multiplayer mode has a "5 level point race." Mobile gamers can complete a season and win exciting rewards.

#5 - GT Racing 2: The Real Car Exp

The racing title features over 30 manufacturers. Players can take part in races using 71 licensed cars on 13 tracks that include the real Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca.

This car racing game offers 1,400 events that mobile gamers can take part in. Like Asphalt 9, players can invite their friends online to complete missions and win rewards.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

