5 best car games like Need for Speed for Android

Need for Speed is one of the best car racing video game titles. The popularity of the title, and the rise in mobile gaming among youngsters, made developers port some of the famous Need for Speed titles to the mobile gaming platform.

Need for Speed has inspired car games for decades. These are a few famous car games on the Google Play Store.

Best Android car games like Need for Speed

1) Forza Street: Tap Racing Game

The collection of cars in this title is as awesome as that of the Need for Speed series. Players can upgrade, collect, customize, and compete with over 50 real cars.

From quick races to story driven events, the title is packed with action. Players can also compete in 1v1 point-to-point races to reach the top of the leader-board.

2) Gear.Club – True Racing

From engines to suspensions, players will get a realistic feel while driving cars in this game. The title has breath-taking tracks and exotic locations that players can cover.

Players can customize their cars to boost their capacity, like Need for Speed games. There are various events and championships that players can take part in

3. GT Racing 2: The Real Car Exp

There are 71 licensed cars from over 30 manufacturers that players can drive around in. Like Need for Speed games, Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari, Dodge, Nissan, etc. are some of the popular cars that players can pick.

There are 1400 events in this car-racing title. Players can connect with their friends online and to accomplish common goals.

4) Asphalt 8 Racing Game – Drive, Drift at Real Speed

This title has over 300 licensed vehicles and over 75 tracks to choose from. Players can play in 18 different settings offered by the game.

Like Need for Speed, the mix of amazing music makes the races even more thrilling. Players can unlock prizes by winning races in this racing game.

5) Sport Racing

Like Need for Speed games, the racing tracks include real locations. There are 20 sports cars featured in the game and more will be added eventually.

Sport Racing takes up less space on Android devices. Taking the game’s size and device requirements, good graphics and immersive sound is worth appreciating.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

