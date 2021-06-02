5 best games like Ludo King in 2021

With over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store, Ludo King is presently one of the most popular mobile games. People love to revisit their childhood and get lost in the red, blue, green, and yellow boards.

Due to lockdown restrictions in several countries, players have chosen to connect with their friends online via several games. Even though Ludo King is massively popular, there are many similar games that they can check out.

Games that can compete with Ludo King

These five games are similar enough to warrant a try.

1) Snakes and Ladders – Free Board Games

Players cannot leave out Snakes and Ladders when it comes to childhood favorites. This ancient Indian board game is also called Chutes and Ladders in some countries.

The game accommodates up to 4 players at a time, like Ludo King. This title can be enjoyed by players of all ages and has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store.

2) Carrom King™ - Best Online Carrom Board Pool Game

Like Ludo King, Carrom King also allows four players to connect online to enjoy matches to the fullest. They can send in-game messages to make the games even more fun.

Private rooms allow gamers to invite their friends. The game also has a single-player mode to allow them to sharpen their skills before taking on their friends.

3) Chess Free

This chess game has 12 levels, advancing a player from Novice to Expert. Those who are new to the game can take the help of Chess Tutor to help them analyze their moves.

Like an actual chess game, Chess Free allows only two players to play against each other at a time. This title has a rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store.

4) 8 Ball Pool

With 8 Ball Pool, players can enjoy billiards online as they have never done before. They can also climb the levels of this title to win exciting rewards.

Players often connect over Facebook to enjoy a game of 8 Ball Pool with their friends. This game has the competitiveness and excitement of Ludo King.

5) Family Board Games All In One Offline

There are multiple games that players can enjoy in this title (Image via Gaming Playground; YouTube)

The four board games in this title are Ludo Battle, Snakes and Ladders, Ludo with a twist of Snakes and Ladders, and Warrior Checkers. Two to four players can connect and play the games.

The Ludo Battle matches of this title will surely remind players of Ludo King. The other variation of Ludo with a twist of Snakes and Ladder is also quite interesting.

