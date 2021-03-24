5 best racing games like Asphalt under 100 MB

Mobile gamers enjoy racing games from time to time, and the Asphalt series is one of the best Android games available. Players can not only take part in races but also customize their car's appearances.

Unfortunately, the Asphalt games, except for Asphalt Nitro, take up significant storage space. If gamers want to enjoy more such racing games, they can choose any of the titles below that are under 100 MB.

Five best alternatives to Asphalt for Android devices under 100 MB

These are five of the best such racing games for players to try out:

#1 - City Racing 3D

Image via Microsoft

This title offers many racing modes to players like Career, Elimination Tournament, Time Trail, etc. City Racing 3D also supports a WiFi Multi-Player racing mode.

Like the Asphalt games, this title is also very famous in the racing genre. With over 50 million downloads, it has a rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 57 MB

Download it from here

#2 - Real Car Driving Experience – Racing game

Image via KruGames (YouTube)

From off-road races to illegal races, this title offers a massive open-world that players can race in. There are three environments with traffic simulator engines, namely, city, airport, and off-road.

Like the Asphalt games, players can upgrade their vehicles for better performance. The realistic racing physics of Real Car Driving Experience will surely impress players.

Size: 85 MB

Download it from here

#3 - Real Racing 3

Image via EA

This racing game is one of the best Android titles that players can choose. They can play in 19 real-world locations in licensed tracks with as many as 40 circuits.

Like the Asphalt titles, Real Racing 3 features real cars and has a collection of over 300 vehicles that players can drive. Players can also invite their friends and enjoy real-time racing.

Size: 41 MB

Download it from here

#4 - Top Speed: Drag & Fast Racing 3D

Image via Graczpospolita.pl (YouTube)

This game is all about establishing dominance over rival gangs utilizing drag races. Like Asphalt 9, players can also enjoy the arcade game modes that the game offers.

There are five city districts that players can enjoy, and each of the cities has a distinct theme and crew. Top Speed has a great rating of 4.6 stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 84 MB

Download it from here

#5 - Need for Speed No Limits

Image via Need for Speed (YouTube)

No racing games list is complete without a Need for Speed title. From Bugatti to Pagani, players will be thrilled to ride in real-world cars that the game has in stock.

Players can have a fun time drifting and dragging in races, like they did in the Asphalt games. Need for Speed No Limits offers over 1000 challenging races that players can take part in.

Size: 81 MB

Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

