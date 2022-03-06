Is there car damage in Gran Turismo 7?

Gran Turismo 7 players may find themselves on the wrong end of a wreck as they race against others.

The world of car racing can be pretty dangerous. High speeds, potential hazards, and massive vehicles are a recipe for disaster in some cases. Crashes are all but inevitable.

Over the years, damage wasn't always visible in the Gran Turismo series. Now, in the seventh iteration of the racing franchise, players will start to notice damage build up on their cars.

Gran Turismo 7 sees a bit of car damage

The damage shown in Gran Turismo 7 isn't indicative of massive car wrecks and rollovers. Instead, it is subtle and shows players that they need to reel it in a bit and drive safer.

Cars will have their performance changed with the damage done, making them drive a bit wonkier and even slower depending on how much damage has taken place.

The actual visuals of the damage, however, are simple dents and scrapes. The game is about precision racing and the developers don't want it to turn into a car crash simulator.

Paint may appear scratched, car doors may be dented, headlights might be cracked, and the bumper might appear a bit loose. That's enough to say the game has damage in it.

Players can smash into other cars head on as much as they won't, but trials of smoke and some dings on the vehicle are as good as it gets in the damage department.

The game ensures that it takes a lot to damage vehicles. Gran Turismo 7 players will have to side swipe or slam into the environment and other cars multiple times to get damage to appear.

The feature appears to be optional as well. In photo mode and racing replays, players can turn on different levels that include dust, oil stains, and the damage done to cars.

